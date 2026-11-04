Top three financial mistakes expats make in the Netherlands

Victoria Cantemir is a financial coach and founder of Amsterdam Financial Coaching . She helps international professionals build holistic, personalised financial strategies without the jargon or product sales.

Moving to the Netherlands comes with plenty of perks, from great infrastructure to career growth and the chance to cycle through beautiful canal rings. What about protecting and building wealth in the Netherlands? That is an entirely different adventure. The Dutch financial system can be challenging for expats to decipher. However, high-earning individuals can easily avoid three common financial mistakes. 1. Buying too much house When considering buying a home in the Netherlands, most people begin by asking how much they can borrow. However, a mortgage lender’s calculation only answers one narrow question: what is the legal maximum debt you can service without defaulting. It does not account for travelling home to visit family, raising children or building long-term wealth. So instead of asking, "How much can I borrow?" a much better starting point is, "How much financial breathing room do I need and want?"

A sweet spot can be found for all expenses to remain comfortably below 80 percent of net income. This includes mortgage payments, homeowner’s association fees, utilities, maintenance, groceries, eating out, shopping and travel. This leaves at least 20 percent of cash freed up every month to save, invest and build financial freedom. 2. Surprised by Dutch tax shifts Many expats who move to the Netherlands with the 30 percent ruling get used to it and choose to build their monthly living expenses around the higher take-home pay. The mistake? Treating the 30 percent ruling as a permanent boost to income, rather than a temporary tax incentive that eventually ends, one way or another. When it does, expats scramble to fit their expenses around take-home pay that has “all of a sudden” dropped. Instead, build a financial life as if the 30 percent ruling does not exist, on a local Dutch employment contract with 100 percent of the salary subject to Dutch income tax.

This means you do not have to track every legislative change, and your lifestyle stays protected when the ruling ends. You can also put every extra euro from the tax break toward building long-term wealth. A second important tax-related consideration is wealth tax, known as Box 3. Many expats accumulate large sums of cash or investments in standard taxable accounts, not realising the Dutch taxman will levy an annual wealth tax on those assets. The burden grows as the assets do, so a Box 3 strategy is necessary because it evolves yearly and focuses on the long term, not just the tax year at hand. Visit Amsterdam Financial Coaching for more such practical insights to get ahead with your money 3. Not investing while living in the Netherlands Most pension systems, including the Dutch one, follow a 3-Pillar structure: Pillar 1: State pension

Pillar 2: Employer workplace pension

Pillar 3: Private savings and investments you set up on your own State pensions in Pillar 1 are not invested money, while employer workplace pensions in Pillar 2 are. Anyone working for an employer likely has a workplace pension accumulating in the background.

Despite this, when coaches ask clients about retirement preparedness, they often get blank stares and the same answer: “I have no idea what’s happening with my pension.” After putting the pension puzzle together, one question is answered at a time, until it becomes clear that people often have far more control over their workplace pension than they think. Many Dutch pension portals let you adjust your investment risk profile, choose index-based options or consolidate old pensions from previous employers. Leaving pensions on "default" settings for decades can leave a large share of potential returns to chance. Even a solid workplace pension is risky to rely on by itself for two reasons: pensions rarely cover 100 percent of the lifestyle you need and want in retirement, and keeping your cash in savings accounts guarantees inflation will erode your purchasing power year after year. Private savings and investments as part of Pillar 3 have therefore become a necessary tool for anyone who wants to secure their lifestyle and financial independence. Unfortunately, the investing world is also filled with complex financial jargon and expensive, unnecessary products sold by institutions that exist to take a cut of clients’ wealth. This can be intimidating for anyone, let alone expats already juggling many life-changing events. Take control of your financial independence Managing your money in a new country does not require hiring expensive wealth managers or drowning in Dutch tax jargon. It takes developing a financial strategy specific to your situation and goals. When aligning housing costs, planning ahead for tax shifts and putting money to work, expats can turn living in the Netherlands into a powerful launchpad for long-term financial freedom.