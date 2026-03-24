The Netherlands mulls reintroducing military conscription
The Dutch government has announced that conscription may become mandatory if the cabinet fails to meet its goal of expanding the military to 122.000 soldiers by 2030. Currently, the number lies at 80.000, including reservists and mobilisable civilians.
From voluntary surveys to mandatory military service
While conscription won’t become obligatory immediately, State Secretary Derk Boswijk warns that it may become a reality soon, reports NOS. “I hope an obligation is not necessary, but I can’t rule it out.”
Measures to increase numbers among volunteers have already been put in place. Residents aged 17 have been sent surveys, asking for information on interests, work ambitions and preferences for possible military positions. For now, the survey will stay optional, but if necessary, it might become compulsory.
Further steps would include mandatory interviews and inspections. "It goes in steps, and we don't jump from the basement to the attic at once," explained Boswijk. Ideally, motivation within young people will be high enough to prevent further action.
Registration numbers have already begun increasing. Partial credit for this goes to the decision of Queen Máxima to become a reservist and undergo military training herself.
Opposition raises concerns over military service
While obligatory attendance was suspended in 1997, military service has officially been mandatory for citizens aged 17 to 45 since 1810. With talks about reinstating the policy, concerns are growing among the youth and the opposition.
GroenLinks-PvdA, SP and Denk remain suspicious of the planned policies. Their concern lies with what the consequences of refusing services might look like. "What does this mean for young people?", GroenLinks-PvdA MP Kati Piri wants to know, according to NOS. "Do they get a prison sentence if they don't show up?"
Even though Boswijk repeatedly stressed his belief that the new measures will generate the necessary numbers, he also addresses the possibility of war. If an emergency breaks out, mandatory military service may be put into place immediately. “Supposing things go wrong, we’ll suspend them and go from the basement to the attic all at once.”
Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media