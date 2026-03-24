The Netherlands mulls reintroducing military conscription

The Dutch government has announced that conscription may become mandatory if the cabinet fails to meet its goal of expanding the military to 122.000 soldiers by 2030. Currently, the number lies at 80.000, including reservists and mobilisable civilians.

From voluntary surveys to mandatory military service

While conscription won’t become obligatory immediately, State Secretary Derk Boswijk warns that it may become a reality soon, reports NOS. “I hope an obligation is not necessary, but I can’t rule it out.”

Measures to increase numbers among volunteers have already been put in place. Residents aged 17 have been sent surveys, asking for information on interests, work ambitions and preferences for possible military positions. For now, the survey will stay optional, but if necessary, it might become compulsory.

Further steps would include mandatory interviews and inspections. "It goes in steps, and we don't jump from the basement to the attic at once," explained Boswijk. Ideally, motivation within young people will be high enough to prevent further action.