Ryanair to cut flights from November and increase prices in 2027

Ryanair has announced it will reduce the number of flights it operates over the coming winter period and increase air fares “materially” across Europe in 2027.

Ryanair to run fewer flights this winter

The Irish budget airline has said it will reduce the number of flights it runs over the coming winter period between November and March. As such, target passenger numbers to next April will be reduced from 216 million to 214 million. It remains unclear which routes will be cut.

The airline typically records a loss over the winter and said the winter schedule cut would be a “one-off”, which should reduce seasonal losses from 170 million euros to 100 million euros.

Nevertheless, Ryanair said it was “well placed to record another profitable year”, albeit below record profits in 2026. Between March 2025 and March 2026, the airline’s profits surged by 40 percent to 2,26 billion euros.