Yiannis Bampaloukas, expat psychologist and co-owner of Therapy Care , based in Leiden and The Hague, discusses how we can address psychological or life challenges in an effective and lasting way.

We all face problems, sometimes big, sometimes small. We may call them stress, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, relationship issues, OCD, bullying, burnout or communication challenges. Being an expat can intensify these challenges, especially if we lack a strong support network or are struggling to adjust to a new life. Regardless of their nature, all of our problems usually have one thing in common: they cause us distress, mess with our daily lives or both. Psychological problems are part of being human, and denying that fact can only prolong our suffering. This raises the question: how the heck can we solve our problems? There are three legitimate ways to deal with challenges. I say legitimate because there are other options: we could leave a problem unaddressed and continue to struggle, or respond in ways that make the situation worse. The three legitimate ways are as follows: 1. Actually s olving the problem Okay, Sherlock, such enlightening wisdom! But hear me out, because there are many ways to try and solve a problem and some of them can make things worse. Actually solving a problem means addressing it in a skilful way.

Imagine your partner getting on your nerves for consistently failing to do their fair share of chores. Blaming them or picking a fight is the easy and obvious choice. You’re in the right, after all. However, this might do little to help you achieve your goal, which is not to be right but to ask your partner to contribute more. What you could use instead is a skill known by the acronym DEAR, designed to help you ask for what you need (or set your boundaries) in a respectful and effective way: D escribe the situation

E xpress your feelings or opinion

A ssert your needs

R einforce the behaviour DEAR is part of the broader DEAR MAN skill used in dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT). This framework can be powerful in addressing a vast number of interpersonal challenges. It helps avoid unnecessary blame and other unhelpful behaviour, increase the chances of getting what you need and maintain a fair balance of assertiveness and respect.

In this example, using DEAR might look like this: “Hey, sometimes there are dirty plates left on the table (Describe) and I find that frustrating, especially when they start smelling (Express). Can you please take care of them after dinner (Assert), so we can both enjoy a tidy home and have time to relax together? (Reinforce)”. 2. Change your relationship with the problem Some challenges like the one above might call for a solution. Others, though, can’t be addressed in the same way. Excessive worrying, the death of a loved one, homesickness, debilitating OCD, and getting fired from a job are all examples of things that aren’t problems to be fixed. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles These are situations, thoughts or feelings that keep bugging us until we decide to deal with them. Many times, however, when we attempt to address them, we end up feeling defeated, drained and overwhelmed. Such situations are very common among people who come to therapy. They struggle with things they can’t address with their current tools in an effective and lasting way. A therapist's job, then, is to equip clients with the necessary skills and tools to effectively process their problems.

With or without therapy, we often need to learn new ways to respond to nasty thoughts, to process difficult feelings and to build a life so fulfilling that once-big problems begin to shrink. These methods might involve challenging unhelpful thought patterns, learning emotion regulation techniques or exploring values and goals. Rather than trying to eliminate every challenge, we can develop the skills to respond more effectively and, perhaps more importantly, build a meaningful life in the face of difficulty. 3. Escape the problem Anyone who has been in therapy probably knows that avoidance is a common nasty trap. This is because avoidance can sometimes perpetuate and even worsen the problem. For example, avoiding aeroplanes if you have a fear of flying can reinforce your fear. Staying in bed for days if you have depression can drag you even deeper into the dark hole. Procrastinating a presentation due to intense anxiety won’t take your stress away. In such cases, gradually facing these situations can be much more effective in the long term. However, there are other problems where pushing through can be terrible advice. Imagine a child going through continuous bullying at school, a person in an abusive relationship or an employee in a toxic work environment. As a therapist, I would consider it a huge disservice to help this employee build tolerance skills or help someone reason with an abusive partner. And if the school doesn’t take bullying seriously, it would be inhumane to ask this child to stand up and fight alone. In all these cases, the best course of action might actually be planning a safe exit. This is not unhealthy avoidance, surrendering or failure. It’s surviving. Escaping the problem, then, can be a perfectly legitimate and effective way to deal with it. Solving a psychological or life problem can be a complex, multi-step process. We need self-awareness to recognise the challenge, knowledge to choose an effective course of action, courage to implement the plan and wisdom to reflect on the outcome. This is a process of trial and error, self-development and guidance where necessary.