Fake police reports in the Netherlands top all of 2025
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Dutch police recorded more incidents involving fake officers in the first 10 months of 2026 than in all of 2025. The figures come as police in Beverwijk arrested a man suspected of posing as an officer after a resident reported a suspicious call.
Reports of fake police officers in the Netherlands exceed 2025 total
Dutch police recorded 14.176 incidents involving fake officers between January and October 2026, according to police figures obtained by NOS. That is already more than the 13.000 incidents recorded in all of 2025.
Nearly 3.300 people have reported theft by someone posing as a police officer so far this year. The scammers mainly target older people, often claiming their belongings are at risk and offering to send someone to collect them for safekeeping.
Police arrest suspected fake officer in Beverwijk
A Beverwijk resident alerted police on Saturday, November 14, after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a police investigator. The caller said the resident’s details had been found on a suspect in a home robbery and claimed that officers would come by to collect cash and jewellery.
The resident kept the caller on the line while contacting police. Officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Hoofddorp when he arrived at the address. Police announced the arrest on Sunday and said they were investigating whether the suspect had targeted anyone else.
How to protect yourself from fake police scams
Dutch police will never ask you to hand over cash, jewellery or bank cards for safekeeping. If someone claiming to be an officer calls and asks for valuables or your PIN, hang up. If you want to check whether a call genuinely came from the police and there is no immediate risk, call the non-emergency police number, 0900-8844.
If you suspect a fake officer is at your door, keep it closed and call 112 immediately. Police also advise calling 112 if a suspected impersonator has arranged to visit or has just left.
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Editor at IamExpat Media