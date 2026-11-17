Dutch police recorded more incidents involving fake officers in the first 10 months of 2026 than in all of 2025. The figures come as police in Beverwijk arrested a man suspected of posing as an officer after a resident reported a suspicious call.

Reports of fake police officers in the Netherlands exceed 2025 total

Dutch police recorded 14.176 incidents involving fake officers between January and October 2026, according to police figures obtained by NOS. That is already more than the 13.000 incidents recorded in all of 2025.

Nearly 3.300 people have reported theft by someone posing as a police officer so far this year. The scammers mainly target older people, often claiming their belongings are at risk and offering to send someone to collect them for safekeeping.

Police arrest suspected fake officer in Beverwijk

A Beverwijk resident alerted police on Saturday, November 14, after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a police investigator. The caller said the resident’s details had been found on a suspect in a home robbery and claimed that officers would come by to collect cash and jewellery.