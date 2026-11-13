Two arrested over Dutch rail sabotage that disrupted 44.000 journeys

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in widespread railway sabotage that disrupted train services across the Netherlands on Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day - Budget Day), September 15.

Two suspects arrested over Dutch railway sabotage

A 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from the province of Drenthe were arrested on Thursday, November 12, according to NOS. Both were released later that day but remain suspects in the case.

The arrests follow an investigation into dozens of sabotage incidents in the central and eastern Netherlands, where metal pipes and other objects were deliberately placed on or attached to railway tracks. The motive behind the sabotage remains unclear.

Thousands of train journeys affected by Prinsjesdag incidents

The sabotage caused major disruption to Dutch public transport, with widespread train cancellations and delays. Near Steenwijk, a train struck an object on the tracks, but no one was injured.