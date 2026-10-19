Eu Border Delays Hit 5 Hours as Etias Scam Sites Spread

Travellers entering Europe are facing long waits at border control, with airport and airline organisations warning that problems with the European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) remain unresolved. Meanwhile, travellers are being warned against unofficial websites offering applications for the delayed ETIAS travel authorisation. EU border checks causing delays of up to five hours According to a joint statement from Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) and Airlines for Europe (A4E), border checks are causing delays of up to five hours at some European airports. The warning comes as passport queues at Schiphol have also become longer since the new system was introduced. The EES, fully introduced in April 2026, digitally records the entry and exit of non-EU visitors travelling to the Schengen Area for short stays. It replaces passport stamps with digital records, including facial images and fingerprints. However, airport and airline organisations say the system continues to cause long queues, with waiting times regularly exceeding two hours and reaching five hours in extreme cases across Europe.

The organisations blame technical problems, staff shortages and limited use of automated border control systems. They are calling on the European Commission and EU countries to improve the system and allow more flexibility when queues become excessive. Travellers warned against applying for ETIAS Alongside the EES problems, travellers are being warned about unofficial websites offering applications for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which has been postponed until 2027. According to The Guardian, more than 150 websites are already advertising ETIAS services, despite applications not yet being available. Once introduced, ETIAS will require visitors from visa-exempt countries, including the UK, US, Canada and Australia, to obtain travel authorisation before entering the Netherlands and other participating European countries.

Applications will cost 20 euros through the official EU website. However, travellers are being advised not to apply or pay for ETIAS yet, as no confirmed launch date has been announced. What does this mean for travellers to the Netherlands? The EES is already in operation at Dutch airports, including Schiphol, and applies to most non-EU nationals entering or leaving the Schengen Area for short stays. EU citizens and people holding valid Dutch residence permits are generally exempt from EES registration and will not need ETIAS once it launches. However, friends and family visiting the Netherlands from visa-exempt countries may be affected by both systems.