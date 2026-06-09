Dutch police to use coloured paint in water cannons to trace rioters

The Dutch police is planning on using paint in water cannons to mark disruptive protesters, in order to ensure that they remain recognisable and traceable for hours after demonstrations. Minister of Justice and Security, David van Weel, announced the pilot programme during a TV broadcast on June 3. Dutch Minister of Justice reveals "smurf paint" pilot programme Van Weel revealed that water cannons have been prepared to deploy what he calls "smurf paint" (smurfenverf) against demonstrators who disturb public order. "Then you can hopefully find them for a while after disturbances," the VVD minister explained during the Nieuws van de Dag broadcast. The announcement came as the Cabinet seeks alternatives to a proposed ban on face-covering clothing at protests, which officials consider disproportionate and difficult to enforce. Van Weel did not specify when or where police would begin using the paint-filled water cannons. The minister made the announcement after the suggestion arose during the TV programme. Former police chief Sander Schaepman also remarked that officials should "Make sure you spray them with paint that's not easy to remove. Then they at least have some explanation to do."

Amnesty International condemns paint plan as "stigmatising" Human rights organisation Amnesty International Nederland strongly criticised the proposal, calling it "a stigmatising and unwise plan." They warned that water cannons cannot effectively distinguish between rioters and peaceful demonstrators. "When you fill it with paint, you run the risk of literally labelling peaceful demonstrators as rioters and punishing them for exercising their fundamental right," Amnesty stated. They emphasised that police are never permitted to use force against peaceful demonstrators, adding, "A water cannon, even without paint, is and remains a serious means of force." Recent water cannon deployments in the Netherlands Dutch police have recently deployed water cannons during several high-profile incidents. In May, authorities used a water cannon in Loosdrecht, Noord-Holland, during disturbances where an emergency shelter was set on fire while refugees were inside. Police also used water cannons during New Year's Eve celebrations in Utrecht to keep rioters at a distance. The paint pilot forms part of broader Cabinet efforts to adjust demonstration laws following increasingly tense protests. Minister Van Weel said that while research shows Dutch demonstration rights are "quite good," authorities struggle to act quickly enough in some situations. "We see that prosecutions almost never take place, and we want to make that possible too," he said.