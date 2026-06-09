Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch police to use coloured paint in water cannons to trace rioters

Dutch police to use coloured paint in water cannons to trace rioters

pmvfoto / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

The Dutch police is planning on using paint in water cannons to mark disruptive protesters, in order to ensure that they remain recognisable and traceable for hours after demonstrations. Minister of Justice and Security, David van Weel, announced the pilot programme during a TV broadcast on June 3.

Dutch Minister of Justice reveals "smurf paint" pilot programme

Van Weel revealed that water cannons have been prepared to deploy what he calls "smurf paint" (smurfenverf) against demonstrators who disturb public order. "Then you can hopefully find them for a while after disturbances," the VVD minister explained during the Nieuws van de Dag broadcast.

The announcement came as the Cabinet seeks alternatives to a proposed ban on face-covering clothing at protests, which officials consider disproportionate and difficult to enforce. Van Weel did not specify when or where police would begin using the paint-filled water cannons.

The minister made the announcement after the suggestion arose during the TV programme. Former police chief Sander Schaepman also remarked that officials should "Make sure you spray them with paint that's not easy to remove. Then they at least have some explanation to do."

Amnesty International condemns paint plan as "stigmatising"

Human rights organisation Amnesty International Nederland strongly criticised the proposal, calling it "a stigmatising and unwise plan." They warned that water cannons cannot effectively distinguish between rioters and peaceful demonstrators.

"When you fill it with paint, you run the risk of literally labelling peaceful demonstrators as rioters and punishing them for exercising their fundamental right," Amnesty stated. They emphasised that police are never permitted to use force against peaceful demonstrators, adding, "A water cannon, even without paint, is and remains a serious means of force."

Recent water cannon deployments in the Netherlands

Dutch police have recently deployed water cannons during several high-profile incidents. In May, authorities used a water cannon in Loosdrecht, Noord-Holland, during disturbances where an emergency shelter was set on fire while refugees were inside. Police also used water cannons during New Year's Eve celebrations in Utrecht to keep rioters at a distance.

The paint pilot forms part of broader Cabinet efforts to adjust demonstration laws following increasingly tense protests. Minister Van Weel said that while research shows Dutch demonstration rights are "quite good," authorities struggle to act quickly enough in some situations. "We see that prosecutions almost never take place, and we want to make that possible too," he said.

Dutch government's approach to protest rights versus public order

The Cabinet announced on Wednesday it was exploring various measures to address disruptive protests while maintaining fundamental rights. Van Weel expressed frustration with protesters wearing face-covering clothing, stating: "It's terrible that people put on face-covering clothing and then think they can get away with anything. That's a big problem."

According to historian Coks Donders speaking on Nieuws van de Dag, 97 percent of all demonstrations in the Netherlands still proceed peacefully. She noted that protests often mark the beginning of important social changes, stating: "Major changes that we consider important all began with a protest."

The minister claimed the government aims to ensure sanctions are high enough to deter disruptive behaviour while maintaining support for legitimate demonstrations. However, he provided no timeline for implementing the paint pilot programme or details about which police units would participate.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for womenAmsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women
The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defenceThe Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence
How to ensure your babysitter gets home safely: 6 tips for parentsHow to ensure your babysitter gets home safely: 6 tips for parents
5 reasons courageous conversations are important in the workplace5 reasons courageous conversations are important in the workplace
How to deal with racism in the workplaceHow to deal with racism in the workplace
What is Keti Koti? How the Netherlands commemorates the abolition of slaveryWhat is Keti Koti? How the Netherlands commemorates the abolition of slavery
Heksennacht: Why women in the Netherlands march to reclaim the night on May 19Heksennacht: Why women in the Netherlands march to reclaim the night on May 19
Mother's Day (Moederdag) in the Netherlands and abroad: A historyMother's Day (Moederdag) in the Netherlands and abroad: A history
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.