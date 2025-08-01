Dutch airports can scrap 100ml liquid limit for hand luggage with new EU rules

The European Commission has confirmed that new security screening equipment is approved for use in airports in the European Union. This will enable passengers to carry bottles larger than 100 millilitres in their hand luggage. However, the new rules won’t be implemented in the Netherlands or across the bloc straight away. CT security scanners for airports approved by EU New explosive detection systems that are capable of scanning the contents of large liquid containers have been approved for airport security, the EC confirmed to Euronews. This means that passengers could soon be allowed to carry liquids in containers of up to two litres on board in their hand luggage, from toothpaste to shampoo. The change was first reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera. Various airports have been installing the new CT scanner detection systems - and were preparing to scrap the 100ml liquid rule last year - but in the summer of 2024, the European Commission imposed a temporary pause on the systems, citing technical issues. This saw the liquid rule kept in place temporarily.

Under existing rules, hand luggage liquids - including liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes - must be in containers no larger than 100ml each, presented in a sealable plastic bag. There are some exceptions for baby products and medications. Dutch airports allowed to ditch 100ml liquid rule These liquid rules are now allowed to change across the bloc. Working together with the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the European Commission has successfully tested a solution to the technical issue and has given the screening equipment the green light. This means that airports where the advanced scanners have already been installed - such as Amsterdam, Rome, Berlin and Milan - can start to use them once again, and therefore scrap their hand luggage liquid restrictions. An EC spokesperson told Euronews that they expected this to happen “in the coming days”. While Dutch airports in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Eindhoven are equipped with the new technology, it is still uncertain when they will implement the new liquid rules. Travellers advised to check hand luggage liquid rules for different airports