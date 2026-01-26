Changing jobs could lose thousands in Dutch pension under new system

Under the new Dutch pension system, workers in the Netherlands who have a pension insurance plan are at risk of losing thousands of euros in pension savings when switching jobs.

Significant pension gap in the Netherlands when switching jobs

While most Dutch workers add to their pension through a pension fund, around 1,6 million people have a pension insurance plan through their employer. Just like pension funds are seeing changes under the new Dutch pension system, pension plans will also differ.

The new system, also known as the Future Pensions Act, will require everyone in a pension plan, regardless of age, to pay the same premium - as is already the case for pension funds. For example, current plans could see you paying 8 percent when you first start working but increase to 35 percent by the age of 60.

Pension insurance companies need to comply with the new rules by January 1, 2028, and experts expect the new premium to be around 16 percent. This means that if you switch jobs mid-career, you could end up contributing less than you were before.