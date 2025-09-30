Home
Cabinet pushes ahead with plan to double residence requirement for Dutch citizenship

By Abi Carter

The general election may be just over a month away, but the cabinet is still pushing ahead with its plan to double the minimum residence requirement for obtaining Dutch citizenship through naturalisation. 

Cabinet approves plan to allow Dutch citizenship after 10 years, not five

The Dutch cabinet on Friday approved a measure to extend the minimum period of legal residence to obtain Dutch citizenship from five to 10 years. This would mean that, in the future, anyone who wants to apply for Dutch citizenship via naturalisation would have to have lived legally and continuously in the Netherlands for at least a decade and additionally be able to demonstrate that they are “fully integrated” to be eligible. 

The proposal, put together by Junior Justice and Security Secretary Arno Rutte, was part of the government’s coalition agreement and represents another change in direction for the country when it comes to immigration and integration policy

Citizenship only for people with “durable connection” to the Netherlands

Rutte said that the extension was designed to ensure that only people with a “durable connection” to the Netherlands seek citizenship, DutchNews.nl reports. “By lengthening the naturalisation period from five to 10 years, we are making sure that people have a stronger bond with our country and are well integrated and able to fully participate in society before becoming Dutch citizens,” he said. 

The draft legislation still has a long way to go before it becomes law. It will first be opened to public consultation, allowing organisations and individuals to submit their feedback. It will then be put to the Council of States before being debated in parliament, by which time, we will have a new government

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

