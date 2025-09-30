Cabinet pushes ahead with plan to double residence requirement for Dutch citizenship

The general election may be just over a month away, but the cabinet is still pushing ahead with its plan to double the minimum residence requirement for obtaining Dutch citizenship through naturalisation.

Cabinet approves plan to allow Dutch citizenship after 10 years, not five

The Dutch cabinet on Friday approved a measure to extend the minimum period of legal residence to obtain Dutch citizenship from five to 10 years. This would mean that, in the future, anyone who wants to apply for Dutch citizenship via naturalisation would have to have lived legally and continuously in the Netherlands for at least a decade and additionally be able to demonstrate that they are “fully integrated” to be eligible.

The proposal, put together by Junior Justice and Security Secretary Arno Rutte, was part of the government’s coalition agreement and represents another change in direction for the country when it comes to immigration and integration policy.

Citizenship only for people with “durable connection” to the Netherlands

Rutte said that the extension was designed to ensure that only people with a “durable connection” to the Netherlands seek citizenship, DutchNews.nl reports. “By lengthening the naturalisation period from five to 10 years, we are making sure that people have a stronger bond with our country and are well integrated and able to fully participate in society before becoming Dutch citizens,” he said.