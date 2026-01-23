Amsterdam plans stricter rules for King’s Day 2026
Strict measures will be implemented in Amsterdam this King’s Day to ensure the celebrations taking place in the Dutch capital are safe. The municipality will crack down on illegal alcohol sales and illegal parties throughout the city.
On April 27 every year, people all over the Netherlands cover themselves in orange and go all out to celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander. Amsterdam is one of the most active cities during King’s Day (Koningsdag), and it can get pretty wild.
The municipality announced that six measures would be introduced in 2026 for a “safe and festive” King’s Day. “It's a day when the city is bursting at the seams, with many extra visitors from outside the city and a reputation for being open to anything and everything,” the city wrote in an announcement. “In recent years, the celebration has increasingly evolved into a party that's no longer always safe, festive, or truly Amsterdam. That's why we're taking measures.”
This year, the city is especially focusing on performing extra checks for illegal alcohol sales and illegal parties. Rules will also be more strictly enforced; previous offenders will receive a warning with a penalty which they will have to pay immediately if they violate the law. “This measure is an important first step in breaking the feeling that "anything goes" that some people have on King's Day.”
Additional measures for King’s Day in the Dutch capital
Alongside cracking down on illegal activities in Amsterdam, the municipality also plans to make paid festivals outside the city centre more attractive by extending end times to 10pm, to spread out visitors. To relieve the pressure on emergency services, more bicycle first-aid teams will be deployed throughout the city.
The city also wants to reduce crowding on the water and will enforce the 12+1 rule more strictly, with no exceptions. This rule allows a maximum of 12 people and a skipper per boat.
Measures won’t only be introduced this year, there are also plans in place for the celebrations in 2027. Westerstraat and Noordermarkt will be made into event venues for King’s Day next year to keep crowds under control.
While the municipality admits that it can take some time to change the behaviour of people and the effects of the new measures might not be seen for several years, “this is a great first step towards contributing to a safer King’s Day 2026 and beyond”.