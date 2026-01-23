Amsterdam plans stricter rules for King’s Day 2026

Strict measures will be implemented in Amsterdam this King’s Day to ensure the celebrations taking place in the Dutch capital are safe. The municipality will crack down on illegal alcohol sales and illegal parties throughout the city.

Amsterdam cracks down on illegal activities during King’s Day 2026

On April 27 every year, people all over the Netherlands cover themselves in orange and go all out to celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander. Amsterdam is one of the most active cities during King’s Day (Koningsdag), and it can get pretty wild.

The municipality announced that six measures would be introduced in 2026 for a “safe and festive” King’s Day. “It's a day when the city is bursting at the seams, with many extra visitors from outside the city and a reputation for being open to anything and everything,” the city wrote in an announcement. “In recent years, the celebration has increasingly evolved into a party that's no longer always safe, festive, or truly Amsterdam. That's why we're taking measures.”

This year, the city is especially focusing on performing extra checks for illegal alcohol sales and illegal parties. Rules will also be more strictly enforced; previous offenders will receive a warning with a penalty which they will have to pay immediately if they violate the law. “This measure is an important first step in breaking the feeling that "anything goes" that some people have on King's Day.”