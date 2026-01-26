Home
Where learning comes to life: A student-centered education at American School of The Hague

At its heart, a great education is about more than just what happens in the classroom; it is about providing the foundation for a lifetime of curiosity and purpose. For over 70 years, American School of The Hague (ASH) has championed a culture of academic excellence that empowers every learner, from the ages of three to 18, to thrive in an increasingly complex world. 

By blending rigorous, student-centered inquiry with a deep commitment to their defining programmatic pillars - STEM, the Arts, and Peace and Diplomacy - ASH creates an environment where high achievement is driven by passion. 

STEM: Where curiosity meets creation

At ASH, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) aren’t just subjects; they are an invitation to explore. From the youngest learners in the Early Childhood Center to the graduating seniors, students dive into hands-on projects that spark innovation and real-world problem-solving.

In Elementary School, ASH uses the "See, Think, Wonder" approach to cultivate a scientific mindset. In the Maker’s Lab, students learn that every mistake is simply a step toward a breakthrough. As they grow, this foundation evolves into complex challenges in the newly-constructed STEM Center, where students take ownership of their learning through robotics, coding and engineering.

Beyond the core curriculum, students lead the way, whether through sustainability initiatives or design and manufacturing projects, proving that their ideas can impact the world today. 

Every Day Is My Favorite Day

Experience the Benelux Robotics Championships & STEM Expo at ASH

Feel the excitement as students turn bold ideas into high-tech reality! Join them at American School of The Hague on Saturday, February 7, for an exciting, all-ages exploration of STEM.

Robotics Championships and Stem Expo

ASH is proud to host the Benelux Robotics Championships, welcoming more than 600 of the region’s top student-innovators for a day of high-energy robotics competition. Visitors are also invited to explore the dynamic STEM Expo, showcasing innovative projects from technology leaders, universities, and ASH students.

  • When: February 7 (full day event, matches begin at 11am)
  • Admission: Free and open to the public; no registration needed
  • Details: Find out more on the website

Small Impacts in the World

Experience the arts at ASH 

ASH is renowned for its outstanding arts education, producing thrilling music performances, professional-level theater productions, and inspiring many students to continue pursuing the arts after graduation.

The arts give every student the chance to create, perform, and discover their voice while developing creativity, resilience, empathy, and collaborative skills.

From inspiring on-campus performances to vibrant off-campus events and exhibitions, like the school’s decades-long partnership with Disneyland Paris, the arts unite the community. Every experience is extraordinary, celebrated by students and audiences alike. The arts inspire, connect, and elevate everyone.

Understanding peace & diplomacy

At ASH, students develop the skills and perspectives to engage thoughtfully with global issues. Guided by the school’s core values - Communication, Respect, Integrity, Empathy and Responsibility - and their mission to build a better world as we become better human beings, students cultivate the knowledge, judgment, and ethical grounding needed to make responsible decisions.

In their vibrant community of over 70 nationalities, students gain firsthand experience in cross-cultural understanding, collaboration and global citizenship.

As a founding member of The Hague International Model United Nations, ASH has a proud tradition of preparing students to engage in global challenges. The students also hone their persuasive skills in year-round debate clubs, competing with peers from other schools and putting their ideas into practice.

Friends From All Over

Learning comes to life at American School of The Hague

Discover how ASH inspires students from three through 18 years old to grow through meaningful learning, a strong sense of belonging, and the confidence to dream big. Plan your visit today!

Plan your visit today

