Express your true self in Dutch: Intensive language training at Regina Coeli

Moving to the Netherlands can mean adjusting to many changes at once: a new home, routine, people, culture and language. While daily life is remarkably easy to navigate in English, after a while you may become curious about the Dutch conversations happening around you. Perhaps you start lessons and decide to use more Dutch outside the classroom. But then something interesting happens: you cannot yet express what you would naturally say in your native language. At Regina Coeli, learning Dutch is about far more than vocab and grammar. Through intensive Dutch language training, you learn to express your true personality, tone and intent in every conversation. The funny you In your native language, you may be quick with a joke, a witty observation or a playful reply. In Dutch, that moment often passes while you search for the right words, leaving you to smile politely instead.

Humour is a good example of how language is about much more than just vocabulary. Timing, tone and cultural references matter too. Someone who only knows you in Dutch may meet a more serious version of you than your friends back home would recognise. The curious you The same thing can happen in everyday conversations. A neighbour tells you about their weekend, someone at the gym starts chatting or another parent speaks to you at the school gate. You understand enough to follow along, but asking the question that naturally comes next is more difficult. In a language you know well, one question leads effortlessly to another. In Dutch, a successful first exchange can already feel like an achievement. And because Dutch people generally speak excellent English, they may quickly switch languages when they notice you searching for words. Helpful, certainly, but it can leave you with fewer opportunities to discover what you are already capable of saying in Dutch. The confident you There is something unusual about being an articulate adult and suddenly having only a small set of words at your disposal. You may manage complicated situations at work or in daily life without hesitation, yet feel disproportionately pleased when a short conversation in Dutch goes well.

At first, your language is necessarily simple, but your personality is not. Gradually, you want to do more than make yourself understood. You want to tell the story properly, show warmth, make someone laugh and find words that feel natural to you. Why intensive Dutch language training at Regina Coeli works This is where individual attention can make a real difference. Regina Coeli's native-speaker trainers work with situations from your own life and give immediate feedback on vocabulary, pronunciation and grammar, as well as tone and nuance. How does something come across? Is it really what you meant to say? Is there another way of phrasing it that suits you better? During intensive training at Regina Coeli’s location in Vught, there is time to explore in depth. For several days, learning Dutch has your full attention. Individual lessons are paired with plenty of opportunities to speak and practise, while the calm surroundings help you stay focused. Instead of fitting Dutch into a busy week, you can concentrate fully on making the language your own. The language you need to get by in the Netherlands can be surprisingly small. The language you need to show who you are is much bigger.