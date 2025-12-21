Join a high-impact team shaping the future of product performance across the EMEA region. As a Senior Regional Merchandiser, you will play a key role in translating global product strategy into regional success—driving assortments, analyzing market insights, and leading product lifecycle execution. This role offers the opportunity to influence commercial results across DTC and wholesale channels, collaborate with global partners, and make a meaningful impact on strategic growth and category performance.

Deadline to apply: Monday, 15 December at 12:00

The Team

The Full Price Buying & Merchandising team adapts the global product strategy to regional needs, driving DTC performance and wholesale growth. We ensure operational readiness and strategic alignment by working closely with Hubs and cross-functional partners.

The Regional Merchandising team supports this by shaping EMEA assortments that balance global priorities with local consumer demand, ensuring smooth communication and execution between global teams and regional sales. Together, we enable strategic growth, operational efficiency, and product category success.

The Position

In the Full Price Buying & Merchandising team, the priority is aligning regional assortments with global strategies to drive commercial success. As a Senior Regional Merchandiser, you will support the execution of merchandising strategies across your categories in the EMEA region, contributing to market analysis, product lifecycle management, forecasting, and sales tool development. Your role ensures that assortments meet market needs while remaining aligned with global direction, directly supporting the success and profitability of the categories in the region.

Key Responsibilities:

Regional Assortment Architecture: Align regional product needs with global teams to ensure assortments fit local market demands across wholesale and DTC.

Align regional product needs with global teams to ensure assortments fit local market demands across wholesale and DTC. Assortment & Range Planning: Lead regional assortment planning, partnering with cross-functional teams to deliver an optimized product offer aligned with strategy.

Lead regional assortment planning, partnering with cross-functional teams to deliver an optimized product offer aligned with strategy. Market Insights : Analyze sell-in/sell-out data, trends, and consumer insights to provide actionable feedback and identify new product opportunities.

: Analyze sell-in/sell-out data, trends, and consumer insights to provide actionable feedback and identify new product opportunities. Sales Tools: Create and manage sales tools and materials that equip teams with clear product information and support strong commercial execution.

Create and manage sales tools and materials that equip teams with clear product information and support strong commercial execution. Product Lifecycle Management: Oversee products from launch to phase-out, ensuring availability, updates, and alignment with regional and global strategies.

Oversee products from launch to phase-out, ensuring availability, updates, and alignment with regional and global strategies. Product Rollouts: Coordinate product launches across markets, ensuring timely delivery, smooth execution, and effective commercial support.

Coordinate product launches across markets, ensuring timely delivery, smooth execution, and effective commercial support. Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with global, hub, and planning teams, ensuring clear communication and alignment on regional needs and strategy.

Measures of Success

Product Selection & Trend Response: Drive strong assortment performance, high sell-through of new collections, fast reaction to emerging trends, and successful execution of exclusive products.

Drive strong assortment performance, high sell-through of new collections, fast reaction to emerging trends, and successful execution of exclusive products. Customer & Market Insight: Deliver accurate market insight through demand forecasting, analysis of customer ratings, reviews, and overall consumer behavior.

Deliver accurate market insight through demand forecasting, analysis of customer ratings, reviews, and overall consumer behavior. Commercial KPIs: Manage range and option counts, optimize sell-through rates, grow net sales, and maintain healthy inventory levels.

Manage range and option counts, optimize sell-through rates, grow net sales, and maintain healthy inventory levels. Analytical & Technical Skills: Apply strong analytical capabilities and proficiency in merchandising tools (e.g., SAP, Excel) to interpret sales data, track performance, and manage assortments..

The Ideal Candidate:

holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Fashion Merchandising, or related field (or equivalent professional experience).

has strong regional merchandising experience in fashion retail or a related vertical within a global organization.

operates successfully in a fast-paced, matrix-based organization, managing multiple projects and deadlines with high attention to detail.

communicates effectively, presenting insights clearly and supporting alignment in a matrixed environment.

possesses excellent analytical skills and knowledge of merchandising tools.

speaks and writes English fluently.

What you can expect from our client: