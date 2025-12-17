Executive Meeting & IT Support Specialist

Posted on December 17, 2025
Amsterdam
English
About this role

Are you a fast learner with a hands-on, solution-driven mindset?
Do you enjoy making sure meetings run flawlessly, technology works smoothly, and senior leaders receive proactive support?


Then this role is an excellent match.


We are looking for an Executive Meeting & IT Support Specialist, who will work 100% on-site in Amsterdam to ensure that our Executive Committee (ExCo) can rely on seamless technology in every meeting, every day. Your focus: meeting rooms, AV systems, connections, and direct support for leadership.


This is a highly visible and impactful role where your work directly influences the quality and continuity of international executive meetings.

About the Role


You will be the primary IT contact for the Amsterdam office, supporting the Executive Committee on-site. Your core responsibility is ensuring that all meeting rooms, AV setups, and IT infrastructure are fully functional-and that any issue is resolved quickly and professionally.


You will work independently on location, while collaborating remotely with an international IT team and an external support partner.


Primary Responsibilities



  • Meeting Room & AV Support (Main Focus)

    • Validate that all meeting rooms and equipment are fully operational;

    • Test, monitor, and troubleshoot room connections before and during meetings;

    • Supervise the technical side of ExCo meetings to ensure stable and uninterrupted connections.



  • Executive Committee Support

    • Provide direct, personal IT assistance to ExCo members;

    • Act as their single point of contact-ExCo should not need to deal with standard IT channels;

    • Communicate proactively and ensure fast, high-quality support.



  • Workplace & Device Support

    • Install and configure new hardware (laptops, phones, peripherals);

    • Resolve day-to-day technical issues quickly and efficiently;

    • Support basic Office, M365, conferencing tools, and other core platforms.



  • Collaboration & Coordination

    • Work closely with the external IT partner (their involvement will reduce once you start);

    • Collaborate with an international team of 11 associates located in other offices;

    • Maintain professional and clear communication with all stakeholders.




  • Salary: approx. €3,300 gross per month (40h) depending on skills and experience;

  • A temporary employment contract via Independent Recruiters Flex;

  • A highly visible role supporting senior leadership in a global organization;

  • Full on-site responsibility with strong learning opportunities in IT, AV, and stakeholder management;

  • Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).


What's next?


Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting-either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.


With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.


Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.

Salary

EUR 3500
