AI Community specialist

Are you passionate about (Gen)AI and excited to help turn strategy into impact? Join a global Data & Analytics organization and play a key role in accelerating an enterprise-wide (Gen) AI journey. As an AI and Community Specialist, you’ll support AI program execution, connect teams across the business, and help build a thriving internal AI community—all within a dynamic, international environment at the forefront of digital transformation. Deadline to apply is Tuesday 16th December at 12:00.

The Department and Team



The role sits within the global Data & Analytics organization, which is structured around three core pillars: Data Science, the Dashboarding Center of Excellence, and Digital Delivery. You will join the Global Digital Delivery team, a key driver of digital transformation and strategic execution. This team plays a central role in delivering the company’s (Gen) AI strategy and will lead a major acceleration effort in 2026 to enhance organizational readiness and unlock value from (Gen) AI.

The position



The AI and Community Senior Specialist will support the Director and Manager in executing the company’s (Gen) AI strategy. This temporary role focuses on enabling collaboration, supporting AI program delivery, and fostering an engaged internal AI community. The ideal candidate is proactive, well-organized, and passionate about (Gen) AI and community building.

Role and Responsibilities:

AI program support:

Support director and manager in coordinating and tracking the initiatives of the AI program, ensuring timely progress and clear communication across teams.

Assist with organizing training sessions, workshops and awareness campaigns to build AI build AI literacy and engagement throughout the organization.

Help prepare documentation, presentations and communications for workshops, stakeholder meetings and project updates .

Contribute to project management tasks, including tracking timelines, deliverables and risks.

Community building:

Build and nurture an internal AI community by developing playbooks and best practices, facilitating knowledge sharing sessions.

Organize and facilitate community events such as lunch & learns to foster engagement and collaboration.

Maintain and grow repository of AI use cases .

Gather feedback from community members and other stakeholders on ongoing AI initiatives to inform improvements of AI program and adoption.

The Ideal Candidate:

University degree in Business, Engineering, AI, Computer Science, or a related field.

3–5 years of experience in analytics, AI delivery, project management, or community building.

Strong knowledge of GenAI tools, including LLMs, prompt engineering, and responsible AI practices.

Passionate about AI, data, and innovation with experience supporting cross-functional initiatives.

Excellent organizational, communication, and facilitation skills.

Able to work independently, manage multiple priorities, and operate in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in English, with experience in global organizations or apparel/retail as a plus.

What you can expect from our client: