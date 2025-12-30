Cluster Revenue Coordinator

Posted on December 30, 2025
Amsterdam
English
About this role

A starter role in Hotel Revenue Management! Are you good at analyzing data and do you have a commercial mindset? Then read on, you might be the person I'm looking for!


You will work closely with the Revenue Manager, whom you will support. In addition, you will collaborate closely with your colleagues in the hotels. Your responsibilities will include:



  • Acting as the first point of contact for revenue-related support requests from the hotels;

  • Preparing daily and monthly reports;

  • Proposing pricing strategies, implementing them, and monitoring the results;

  • Analyzing the hotels' key competitors;

  • Assisting the hotels with creating price proposals for groups and events;

  • Managing the distribution channels across various booking platforms (including Booking.com and Expedia).

The salary for this position depends on knowledge and experience and will be around €3,000 gross per month based on a full-time contract. In addition, the secondary employment benefits are well arranged, with plenty of opportunities for growth.


What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of ​​expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

