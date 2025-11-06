Welder Rotterdam

As an LSO Welder, your role will focus on performing high-quality welds on large steel plates, weighing up to 42 tons and measuring up to 27 meters long. You’ll work with advanced automated systems, ensuring high precision and consistency in every weld. The equipment allows you to work with high current levels, enabling deep welds and large melt rates. This setup also ensures you can work at high speeds without sacrificing quality.

Safety is a top priority. Before each task, you’ll ensure all proper protective equipment is worn and perform necessary checks. You will then configure your equipment according to the prescribed settings, adhering to strict guidelines for optimal results. Throughout the welding process, you’ll continuously monitor and maintain the quality of your work.