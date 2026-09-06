Vacancy | Personal Assistant | English, Dutch

Do you have a passion for gaming? Would you like to start or continue your career as a PA to our client’s Creative Director? We are looking for someone who wants to work closely with the creative director to provide administrative and secretarial support, on a daily and one-to-one basis. Other responsibilities include:

Our client is a big player in the world-wide gaming industry. Jump on board and apply now!

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

Both English and Dutch are on a high level (verbally and written);

Other languages (eg Korean) are a big plus;

Outstanding time management skills : ability to work under tight pressure;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

Attention to detail is important for you;

You know your way around MS Outlook and Excel;

No 9-to-5 mentality;

You understand the importance of discretion and honesty;

Last but not least: you have affinity for gaming!

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.