Vacancy | Personal Assistant | English, Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have a passion for gaming? Would you like to start or continue your career as a PA to our client’s Creative Director? We are looking for someone who wants to work closely with the creative director to provide administrative and secretarial support, on a daily and one-to-one basis. Other responsibilities include:
- Arranging all things travel-related : visas, trips, accommodation. Occasionally, you will join the Creative Director to assist during meetings;
- Organizing and preparing meetings, appointments, phone calls and scheduling them in an efficient manner;
- Welcoming visitors of all levels;
- Following-up on emails and phone calls on behalf of the Director.
What do we offer you
Our client is a big player in the world-wide gaming industry. Jump on board and apply now!
Job Requirements
Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- Both English and Dutch are on a high level (verbally and written);
- Other languages (eg Korean) are a big plus;
- Outstanding time management skills : ability to work under tight pressure;
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
- Attention to detail is important for you;
- You know your way around MS Outlook and Excel;
- No 9-to-5 mentality;
- You understand the importance of discretion and honesty;
- Last but not least: you have affinity for gaming!
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
A direct employment in one of the coolest gaming companies on the planet. This junior function enables you to kickstart your career as a PA, while having the variety of working with all the other employees and the Creative Director! The salary will be around €2000 gross / month.