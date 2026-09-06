Vacancy | Back Office Representative | Spanish, Italian and English | Amsterdam

Vacancy | Back Office Representative | Spanish, Italian and English | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you the administration talent we are looking for? Do you enjoy taking care of the back office and are you passionate about coordination and structure? Do you speak Spanish, Italian and English fluently? Then keep on reading, because we have a great long-term employment opportunity for you at a stable, international company that is very passionate about investing in its employees!

As a Back Office Representative you will have the following responsibilities:

  • Coordinating all the incoming inquiries and appointing them to the right account managers;
  • Contacting clients for further information;
  • Picking up ad-hoc operational tasks;
  • Analyzing and improving internal processes;
  • Liaising with the specialists.

What do we offer you

We offer a full-time, fixed position with a direct contract in a stable and international company.

You will get an extensive training to gather knowledge about the industry.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

The salary scale will vary in relation to experience and language skills up to maximum €2900,-, plus a very attractive bonus scheme. Furthermore, the company offers special secondary benefits, such as a company internal gym.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

  • Excellent language skills in Spanish, Italian and English;
  • High accuracy and ability to handle multiple tasks using strong organizational skills;
  • Previous work experience or internship experience as project manager, office manager, team assistant, back office support, etc.;
  • Technical attitude;
  • Flexibility to sometimes work until 18:00.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Spanish, Italian and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a solid international company in the Amsterdam area that really invests in its employees.

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