Vacancy| Administrative Assistant | Amsterdam

Vacancy| Administrative Assistant | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you an enthusiastic and structured person? Does working accurately come naturally to you and does working in an international environment make you happy? Then don’t hesitate and apply for this job! As an administrative assistant you are responsibilities for entering transactions into the system. You make sure important documents will be stored safely. Other than that, you will assist in the KYC process. Your job is also to (double-) check and enrich documents and signatures that you’ll collect from costumer accounts.

What do we offer you

We offer you a fulltime employment opportunity with the possibility of long-term extension with the company itself, including an attractive salary between €2200 - €2800 for a 40-hour week.

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Job Requirements

Your profile meets the requirements described below:

  • Bachelor’s degree level;
  • A minimal of 2 years of related experience in a similar role is preferred;
  • Fluent in English is required;
  • Bilingual Dutch and/or Turkish;
  • Banking experience is a plus.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Turkish, Dutch and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

An international bank in Amsterdam, that is specialized in Trade Finance, Forfaiting and Structured Finance products and is a consistently growing organisation.

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