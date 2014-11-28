[Photos] IamExpat Anniversary Party - 2014
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
A big thanks to everybody who attended the fifth IamExpat Anniversary Party!
It was truly an unforgettable birthday and we're very happy that so many of you wonderful internationals could join us!
Want to stay up-to-date on our next activities? Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Meetup and subscribe to our weekly newsletter!
All photos taken by Timmy Ling, feel free to LIKE his page!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies