New study reveals the most common birthdays in the Netherlands
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If your calendar feels unusually full of celebrations this month, you are not alone: September is officially the most popular month for birthdays in the Netherlands. According to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), autumn is peak cake season across the country.
September tops the charts for birthdays in the Netherlands
Data based on over 15 million residents born in the Netherlands shows clear seasonal peaks throughout the year. September takes the top spot for birthday celebrations, hosting eight of the top 10 most common birth dates.
September 30 stands as the second most popular birthday overall, with 44.034 people blowing out candles on that day alone. July also sees a major spike in births, with data suggesting this autumn baby boom is a direct result of the cosy Christmas and holiday period nine months earlier.
Image credit: CBS
Fewest birthdays in December
At the other end of the spectrum, December ranks as the least common month for birthdays. Unsurprisingly, February 29 is the rarest birthday in the Netherlands, shared by just 9.609 people due to leap years. Excluding leap days, January 1 is the least common date to celebrate, with 31.579 residents sharing New Year's Day as their birthday.
For those curious about their own special day, the CBS maintains an interactive birthday calendar allowing residents in the Netherlands to check exactly how many people share their birthday nationwide and within their local municipality.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media