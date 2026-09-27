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New study reveals the most common birthdays in the Netherlands

New study reveals the most common birthdays in the Netherlands

Celebrating Birthday in the Netherlands

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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If your calendar feels unusually full of celebrations this month, you are not alone: September is officially the most popular month for birthdays in the Netherlands. According to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), autumn is peak cake season across the country.

September tops the charts for birthdays in the Netherlands

Data based on over 15 million residents born in the Netherlands shows clear seasonal peaks throughout the year. September takes the top spot for birthday celebrations, hosting eight of the top 10 most common birth dates.

September 30 stands as the second most popular birthday overall, with 44.034 people blowing out candles on that day alone. July also sees a major spike in births, with data suggesting this autumn baby boom is a direct result of the cosy Christmas and holiday period nine months earlier.

Screenshot 2026 09 25 161800

Image credit: CBS

Fewest birthdays in December

At the other end of the spectrum, December ranks as the least common month for birthdays. Unsurprisingly, February 29 is the rarest birthday in the Netherlands, shared by just 9.609 people due to leap years. Excluding leap days, January 1 is the least common date to celebrate, with 31.579 residents sharing New Year's Day as their birthday.

For those curious about their own special day, the CBS maintains an interactive birthday calendar allowing residents in the Netherlands to check exactly how many people share their birthday nationwide and within their local municipality.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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