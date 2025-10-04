New amusement park Bommelwereld opens in the Netherlands

After more than two years of construction, the new amusement park Bommelwereld in Groenlo has opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Bommelwereld amusement park opens doors to Dutch public

As of October 3, the new indoor amusement park in the Netherlands Bommelwereld is open for an adventurous day out. Located in Groenlo, the park is based around the famous Olivier B. Bommel and Tom Poes comic book series by Dutch creator Maarten Toonder.

The owner of the theme park, Edwin Bomers, hopes that older visitors will enjoy the connection to the famous cartoon bear and that younger ones will get to know the part of “national cultural heritage”. “There are QR codes in the park that can be scanned and tell the story of Olivier B. Bommel," Bomers told AD.

With more than 20 attractions at the park, from rollercoasters to bumper cars, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets for Bommelwereld cost 26 euros during the launch month, and 20 euros for toddlers and seniors. From November, the tickets will be slightly cheaper at 22,50 euros.