Here are the worst Dutch company slogans for 2025

Wolf-photography / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

The public has had their say, and the worst slogans put out by Dutch companies in 2025 have been named. Here are the top 10:

Farm shop in Limburg wins Worst Dutch Slogan of 2025

The slogan “Better than sniffing… our seedless GRAPES!” (Beter dan snuiven… onze pitloze DRUIVEN) has been named the Worst Slogan of 2025 by the Bad Slogans election.

The annual vote puts together some of the worst corporate and advertising slogans witnessed in the Netherlands that year, before asking the public to vote for their favourite. 

The grapes slogan, dreamed up by Akkerhof Farm Shop in Vaals in Limburg, narrowly beat out the competition to be crowned the worst slogan of 2025. 

How did that slogan come about?

Speaking to Bad Slogans, manager Hélène Kremer said they have used the slogan for a while now. “Our grapes are simply delicious,” she explained. “You simply can't put them down.” Apparently, the slogan came about when a colleague once said, “They’re addictive, so delicious. It’s better to be addicted to grapes than to drugs.” 

Kremer said she was initially sceptical about being nominated for the competition, but now that they’ve won is taking it all in her stride. “The contest generated so many great responses!” she said. “The phones were ringing off the hook with enthusiastic customers who'd seen us on the radio or television. It was a real surprise and a wonderful way to end the year.

Second place this year went to R&R Irrigation Systems for their “With the right sprinkler, everything gets wet," which narrowly lost out by just a few votes. 

The worst advertising slogans of 2025 in the Netherlands

Here are the top 10 worst slogans for 2025, as chosen by the Dutch public:

  1. To the bakery for rolls and to Dirk for pallets! (Naar de bakker voor kadetten en naar Dirk voor palletten!) - Dirk van der Jagt Trading Company
