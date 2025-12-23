Here are the worst Dutch company slogans for 2025

The public has had their say, and the worst slogans put out by Dutch companies in 2025 have been named. Here are the top 10:

Farm shop in Limburg wins Worst Dutch Slogan of 2025

The slogan “Better than sniffing… our seedless GRAPES!” (Beter dan snuiven… onze pitloze DRUIVEN) has been named the Worst Slogan of 2025 by the Bad Slogans election.

The annual vote puts together some of the worst corporate and advertising slogans witnessed in the Netherlands that year, before asking the public to vote for their favourite.

The grapes slogan, dreamed up by Akkerhof Farm Shop in Vaals in Limburg, narrowly beat out the competition to be crowned the worst slogan of 2025.