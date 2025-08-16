First public charging network for e-bikes launches in Amsterdam

Have you ever been worried about your e-bike running low while you’re out and about, cycling through the Netherlands? Luckily, this will soon be a problem of the past, as Dutch-based company PowerShelter is set to launch the first public charging network for e-bike batteries in Amsterdam.

Charging lockers for e-bike batteries in Amsterdam

With e-bikes becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands, there are quite a few challenges that continually crop up for cyclists while out in public, such as bike theft, fire risks and a lack of suitable charging points. PowerShelter has come up with a solution to these problems: public lockers where cyclists can store and charge their e-bike batteries safely.

“There are now thousands of charging points for electric cars in the city, so why don't we have a decent alternative for e-bikes outside the home?” said Jake De Wulf, co-founder of PowerShelter, in a press release. With no public charging options in Dutch cities, riders often charge their e-bike batteries in cafes, restaurants, or unprotected sockets in bicycle parking facilities, which pose fire risks.

“We are building what is currently missing: a network where every e-bike user can charge safely. Amsterdam is just the beginning.” PowerShelter’s lockers, which are set to launch in the autumn of 2025, will be suitable for all e-bike battery types. The stations will also include technology that prevents battery fires, have secure locks to prevent theft and be placed in areas based on traffic flow and safety. “Our system is plug-and-play: easy to use, securely locked, and accessible to everyone,” said co-founder Brett Bouthillier.