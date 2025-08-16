First public charging network for e-bikes launches in Amsterdam
PowerShelter
Have you ever been worried about your e-bike running low while you’re out and about, cycling through the Netherlands? Luckily, this will soon be a problem of the past, as Dutch-based company PowerShelter is set to launch the first public charging network for e-bike batteries in Amsterdam.
Charging lockers for e-bike batteries in Amsterdam
With e-bikes becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands, there are quite a few challenges that continually crop up for cyclists while out in public, such as bike theft, fire risks and a lack of suitable charging points. PowerShelter has come up with a solution to these problems: public lockers where cyclists can store and charge their e-bike batteries safely.
“There are now thousands of charging points for electric cars in the city, so why don't we have a decent alternative for e-bikes outside the home?” said Jake De Wulf, co-founder of PowerShelter, in a press release. With no public charging options in Dutch cities, riders often charge their e-bike batteries in cafes, restaurants, or unprotected sockets in bicycle parking facilities, which pose fire risks.
“We are building what is currently missing: a network where every e-bike user can charge safely. Amsterdam is just the beginning.” PowerShelter’s lockers, which are set to launch in the autumn of 2025, will be suitable for all e-bike battery types. The stations will also include technology that prevents battery fires, have secure locks to prevent theft and be placed in areas based on traffic flow and safety. “Our system is plug-and-play: easy to use, securely locked, and accessible to everyone,” said co-founder Brett Bouthillier.
E-bike charging network to contribute to sustainability
The founders want to take their charging network beyond the Dutch capital and to other cities worldwide where e-bike riders are facing similar challenges. “Cities worldwide want to achieve their climate goals, and e-bikes are a powerful tool in this regard,” said Bouthillier. “With the right infrastructure, we can fully leverage e-mobility while creating social and economic opportunities.”
Stadiums, cinemas, museums and mobility hubs in car parks are just some organisations partnering with PowerShelter to provide riders nearby with access to the lockers. “We want every e-bike user to feel free to ride further, without worrying about charging or theft.” More information about locations and partners involved in the charging network will be released closer to the launch.