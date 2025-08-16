Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
First public charging network for e-bikes launches in Amsterdam

First public charging network for e-bikes launches in Amsterdam

PowerShelter

By Simone Jacobs

Have you ever been worried about your e-bike running low while you’re out and about, cycling through the Netherlands? Luckily, this will soon be a problem of the past, as Dutch-based company PowerShelter is set to launch the first public charging network for e-bike batteries in Amsterdam

Charging lockers for e-bike batteries in Amsterdam

With e-bikes becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands, there are quite a few challenges that continually crop up for cyclists while out in public, such as bike theft, fire risks and a lack of suitable charging points. PowerShelter has come up with a solution to these problems: public lockers where cyclists can store and charge their e-bike batteries safely. 

“There are now thousands of charging points for electric cars in the city, so why don't we have a decent alternative for e-bikes outside the home?” said Jake De Wulf, co-founder of PowerShelter, in a press release. With no public charging options in Dutch cities, riders often charge their e-bike batteries in cafes, restaurants, or unprotected sockets in bicycle parking facilities, which pose fire risks. 

“We are building what is currently missing: a network where every e-bike user can charge safely. Amsterdam is just the beginning.” PowerShelter’s lockers, which are set to launch in the autumn of 2025, will be suitable for all e-bike battery types. The stations will also include technology that prevents battery fires, have secure locks to prevent theft and be placed in areas based on traffic flow and safety. “Our system is plug-and-play: easy to use, securely locked, and accessible to everyone,” said co-founder Brett Bouthillier.

E-bike charging network to contribute to sustainability

The founders want to take their charging network beyond the Dutch capital and to other cities worldwide where e-bike riders are facing similar challenges. “Cities worldwide want to achieve their climate goals, and e-bikes are a powerful tool in this regard,” said Bouthillier. “With the right infrastructure, we can fully leverage e-mobility while creating social and economic opportunities.”

Stadiums, cinemas, museums and mobility hubs in car parks are just some organisations partnering with PowerShelter to provide riders nearby with access to the lockers. “We want every e-bike user to feel free to ride further, without worrying about charging or theft.” More information about locations and partners involved in the charging network will be released closer to the launch.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam launches shade project with movable greenery to combat summer heatAmsterdam launches shade project with movable greenery to combat summer heat
[Video] Amsterdam museum unveils giant woolly mammoth meatball[Video] Amsterdam museum unveils giant woolly mammoth meatball
Google Maps to launch new 3D immersive view in Amsterdam Google Maps to launch new 3D immersive view in Amsterdam
Amsterdam to use Google data to decrease traffic jamsAmsterdam to use Google data to decrease traffic jams
Amsterdam is the European Capital of Innovation 2016Amsterdam is the European Capital of Innovation 2016
Robots to create 3D printed bridge in AmsterdamRobots to create 3D printed bridge in Amsterdam
[Video] A 3D-printed canal house in Amsterdam[Video] A 3D-printed canal house in Amsterdam
Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgradedRailway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.