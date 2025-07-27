Dutch planetarium to auction off giant 4,6-billion-year-old meteorite

The Mercurius Planetarium (Sterrenwacht Mercurius) in Dordrecht is expected to auction off a 4,6-billion-year-old meteorite to keep the Dutch observatory afloat. Selling the rare meteorite is set to fetch up to 1 million euros. Extremely rare meteorite to be auctioned in the Netherlands Known as the Gibeon, the meteorite is named after the village where it was found in Namibia. "We’ve never come across one like this before," Erik Blokland of Sterrenwacht Mercurius told Rijnmond. "That makes it very special."

The meteorite is 4,6 billion years old, weighs a whopping 240 kilograms and is composed of iron and nickel. "Iron meteorites are formed in a weightless environment in space. That's impossible to recreate by humans," explained Blokland. While 150 meteorites fall to the earth every year, one this large is a special find. "All other meteorites are cultural heritage, and you can't get your hands on them anymore," said auctioneer Bradley Hessink. Together with its size, this makes it extremely rare, which is why the Hessink auction house believes the Gibeon could fetch up to 1 million euros at the auction on August 30, 2025.