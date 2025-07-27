Dutch planetarium to auction off giant 4,6-billion-year-old meteorite
The Mercurius Planetarium (Sterrenwacht Mercurius) in Dordrecht is expected to auction off a 4,6-billion-year-old meteorite to keep the Dutch observatory afloat. Selling the rare meteorite is set to fetch up to 1 million euros.
Extremely rare meteorite to be auctioned in the Netherlands
Known as the Gibeon, the meteorite is named after the village where it was found in Namibia. "We’ve never come across one like this before," Erik Blokland of Sterrenwacht Mercurius told Rijnmond. "That makes it very special."
The meteorite is 4,6 billion years old, weighs a whopping 240 kilograms and is composed of iron and nickel. "Iron meteorites are formed in a weightless environment in space. That's impossible to recreate by humans," explained Blokland. While 150 meteorites fall to the earth every year, one this large is a special find.
"All other meteorites are cultural heritage, and you can't get your hands on them anymore,” said auctioneer Bradley Hessink. Together with its size, this makes it extremely rare, which is why the Hessink auction house believes the Gibeon could fetch up to 1 million euros at the auction on August 30, 2025.
Meteorite auction crucial for survival of Dutch observatory
Budget cuts have been looming for the Mercurius Planetarium for a while now. "The sale of the Gibeon meteorite is crucial for the observatory's continued existence,” said Blokland. “If we want to continue promoting our educational mission in the Drechtsteden region and beyond, this is the right step."
The municipality of Dordrecht will provide subsidies to the Dutch observatory for children’s education, but this will just be enough to cover salaries for staff and fixed costs. "We can stay for another two years, and the Gibeon [auction] is essentially a precautionary measure so we don't end up with the same problem later. The money is for the planetarium and modernising the museum."
A smaller piece of the Gibeon meteorite, which has been cut, polished and shows the crystalline structure inside, will remain on display at the Mercurius Planetarium. Until the auction in August, the full meteorite can be seen at Space Expo in Noordwijk. "Now's your chance to touch it and see it up close. Bring your children and definitely go see it; soon it will be gone and you'll never see it again," encourages Hessink.