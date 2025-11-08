Company bicycles become popular work benefit in the Netherlands
Leasing bicycles through employers has grown very popular, an estimated 200.000 company bikes are now in use across the Netherlands. With workers being able to save on purchase, maintenance and insurance costs, a company bicycle is becoming one of the most sought-after employment benefits.
The company bicycle scheme, which allows workers to buy or lease a bicycle through their employer to save money, was first introduced in 2020. The incentive went under the radar for a few years, but has recently seen a spike in popularity.
According to the Association of Dutch Car Leasing Companies (VNA), bicycle leasing quadrupled from 2021 to 2024, reaching a total of 91.000. Estimates by AD show that these figures have jumped yet again to around 200.000 bikes in 2025. This is a significant chunk of the more than 24 million bicycles in the Netherlands.
Company bicycles are leased for three years, after which employees can purchase the bike for about one-fifth of the original price, amounting to anywhere between 500 and 1.000 euros in savings. Not only can workers save on the purchase price, but maintenance and insurance are also covered by the lease companies.
“There are advantages for employers too,” Lease a Bike director Anouk Hiensch told AD. “Implementing the scheme is free of charge. And employees stay more fit. Some employers consider this so important that they cover all the leasing costs."
E-bikes most popular choice for Dutch company bike
E-bikes, in particular, are a popular choice for company bikes, allowing employees to take full advantage of the incentive. The average company bike costs around 3.300 euros, but some people opt for bikes that are two or even four times more expensive.
A 3.500-euro bicycle will cost an employee between 60 and 70 euros per month, while the employer contributes an average of 25 euros to the lease costs. 7 percent of the bicycle’s value is also added to a worker’s income, with tax paid on the total amount, providing employees with a tax benefit.
"People appreciate not having to shell out a large sum for a good bike all at once, making e-bikes accessible to all working Dutch people,” said Hiensch. “Bicycles are becoming one of the most sought-after benefits."
If more workers take advantage of the company bike scheme, one million leased bicycles could be on Dutch roads by 2030. "An e-bike could replace a car for many people. We're also seeing more cycling thanks to company bicycles.”