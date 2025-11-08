Company bicycles become popular work benefit in the Netherlands

Leasing bicycles through employers has grown very popular, an estimated 200.000 company bikes are now in use across the Netherlands. With workers being able to save on purchase, maintenance and insurance costs, a company bicycle is becoming one of the most sought-after employment benefits.

Bicycle leasing soars in popularity as Dutch employees save on costs

The company bicycle scheme, which allows workers to buy or lease a bicycle through their employer to save money, was first introduced in 2020. The incentive went under the radar for a few years, but has recently seen a spike in popularity.

According to the Association of Dutch Car Leasing Companies (VNA), bicycle leasing quadrupled from 2021 to 2024, reaching a total of 91.000. Estimates by AD show that these figures have jumped yet again to around 200.000 bikes in 2025. This is a significant chunk of the more than 24 million bicycles in the Netherlands.

Company bicycles are leased for three years, after which employees can purchase the bike for about one-fifth of the original price, amounting to anywhere between 500 and 1.000 euros in savings. Not only can workers save on the purchase price, but maintenance and insurance are also covered by the lease companies.