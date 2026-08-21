Almost a third of people in the Netherlands are single

The number of single people in the Netherlands has grown, with almost a third of the population living without a partner. At the same time, there are also more people who are in relationships but live apart.

Almost a third of Dutch population is single

Based on 2025 figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 30 percent of people over the age of 18 in the Netherlands do not have a steady partner. This is an increase from the 27 percent who were single in 2013, showing a slight increase.

Those who do have a partner but do not live together, also known as a living-apart-together (LAT) relationship, make up 10 percent of the population - up from 8 percent 12 years earlier. 60 percent of residents are in a relationship and live with their partner.

According to the CBS report, most single people are under the age of 25 or over 75 years old. 62 percent of under-25s, and 42 percent of over-75s are single. Between the ages of 25 and 35, the proportion of couples living together shoots up from 8 percent to more than 50 percent.