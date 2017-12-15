Win two double tickets for a theatre performance by Sanja Mitrović

IamExpat offers two double tickets for "Crash Course Chit Chat," a theatre performance by Sanja MitroviÄ‡ at Festival a/d Werf, Utrecht.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend.

Details

Venue: Theater Kikker

Address: Ganzenmarkt 14, 3512 GD, Utrecht

Date & time: May 19, 7.30pm

More information about Festival a/d Werf here.

About the show

Crash Course Chit Chat" by Sanja MitroviÄ‡ is part of the Festival a/d Werf programme.

Sanja MitroviÄ‡ is bringing together representatives of different European countries for a chit-chat about European identity and cultural differences, in order to come up with a shared definition of European identity.