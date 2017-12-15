Win two double tickets for a theatre performance by Sanja Mitrović
Win two double tickets for a theatre performance by Sanja Mitrović
IamExpat offers two double tickets for "Crash Course Chit Chat," a theatre performance by Sanja MitroviÄ‡ at Festival a/d Werf, Utrecht.
To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend.
Details
- Venue: Theater Kikker
- Address: Ganzenmarkt 14, 3512 GD, Utrecht
- Date & time: May 19, 7.30pm
- More information about Festival a/d Werf here.
About the show
Crash Course Chit Chat" by Sanja MitroviÄ‡ is part of the Festival a/d Werf programme.
Sanja MitroviÄ‡ is bringing together representatives of different European countries for a chit-chat about European identity and cultural differences, in order to come up with a shared definition of European identity.
However, what starts as a chit-chat can become a contest in which gossip, conflict and strategic alliances dominate the game.
Now that the Eurozone is threatened to fall apart and successful collaboration seems like a long way to go, "Crash Course Chit Chat" offers a humorous yet critical insight into our present predicament. After the show, there will be a debate on related topics, and visitors are welcomed to join.