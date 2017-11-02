Win two double tickets to Mondrian in Gemeentemuseum Den Haag

IamExpat, together with Gemeentemuseum Den Haag, is offering two double tickets to see the works by Mondrian.

Details

Location: Gemeentemuseum Den Haag

Date: Ongoing

Piet Mondrian

Piet Mondrian is a beloved character in Dutch art history, and has been called biggest modern artist in history. He is famous for his groundbreaking works in abstract art. He is most well-known for his recogniseable style: red, yellow and blue with razor-sharp black lines.

Mondrian to Dutch design

Gemeentemuseum Den Haag has the world largest Mondrian collection and offers a yearly display of Mondrian and de Stijl exhibition. And in 2017 it will be even bigger, as they will show no less then 300 Mondrians in the International year "Mondrian to Dutch design". The exhibition also contains his last - unfinished - masterpiece, the Victory Boogie Woogie (1942-1944), a monument to New York, the city that exudes rhythm and unbridled vitality.