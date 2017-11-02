Home
Win two double tickets to Mondrian in Gemeentemuseum Den Haag

Closing Date:

IamExpat, together with Gemeentemuseum Den Haag, is offering two double tickets to see the works by Mondrian.

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!

Details

Piet Mondrian

Piet Mondrian is a beloved character in Dutch art history, and has been called biggest modern artist in history. He is famous for his groundbreaking works in abstract art. He is most well-known for his recogniseable style: red, yellow and blue with razor-sharp black lines.

Mondrian to Dutch design

Gemeentemuseum Den Haag has the world largest Mondrian collection and offers a yearly display of Mondrian and de Stijl exhibition. And in 2017 it will be even bigger, as they will show no less then 300 Mondrians in the International year "Mondrian to Dutch design". The exhibition also contains his last - unfinished - masterpiece, the Victory Boogie Woogie (1942-1944), a monument to New York, the city that exudes rhythm and unbridled vitality.

Mondrian as an inspiration

Mondrian is known to surprise. "Did he really make this?", was president Obama’s response when he visited the Gemeentemuseum and saw a bright-red windmill in searing yellow sunlight. While many saw Mondrian as a strict and serene artist, people who met him described him as a sensual man. He was a lover of jazz, a fanatic dancer, a world citizen and a real daredevil.

The works in the Gemeentemuseum cover every phase in the artist’s career. You can see the inspiration his ever-modern revolutionary thoughts left on designers for more than 150 years, from the Mondrian dress by Yves Saint Laurent to the hip Dutch Design chair.

Gemeentemuseum Den Haag

Gemeentemuseum Den Haag has a collection of no fewer than 150.000 items, making it one of the largest art museums in the Netherlands. It is housed in one of the most beautiful buildings in The Hague - an art deco masterpiece designed by architect H.P. Berlage.

The museum is an enchanting building in which you can literally lose yourself among artists such as Piet Mondrian, as well as Vincent van Gogh, Jan Toorop and Leo van Gestel.

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

Piet Mondriaan - Mill; Mill by sundlight (1908)
Piet Mondriaan - Mill; Mill by sunlight (1908)

Piet Mondriaan - Composition de lignes et couleur III (1937)
Piet Mondrian - Composition No.IV

Thumb photo: Piet Mondrian
Composition de lignes et couleur III (1937)
All images courtesy of Gemeentemuseum Den Haag

 

