Details

City: Amsterdam

Location: Pakhuis De Zwijger (Piet Heinkade 179)

Dates: February 23 & 24

Find more info here!

What is FITC?

FITC is short for "Future. Innovation. Technology. Creativity." Started in 2002, this technologically focused event brings together like-minded designers, innovators, professionals and students in creative capitals around the world.

Kicking-off with presentations from established experts in an array of technology related fields, the conference then transforms into a networking hub where participants can offer their own opinions while learning about the latest developments in their industry. For the Amsterdam edition, the event takes place over two days and includes more than 50 presentations covering a range of topics in digital media.