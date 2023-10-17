Win two double tickets to FITC Amsterdam!
IamExpat offers two double tickets for the upcoming digital technology and design conference FITC 2015 in Amsterdam!
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Location: Pakhuis De Zwijger (Piet Heinkade 179)
- Dates: February 23 & 24
- Find more info here!
What is FITC?
FITC is short for "Future. Innovation. Technology. Creativity." Started in 2002, this technologically focused event brings together like-minded designers, innovators, professionals and students in creative capitals around the world.
Kicking-off with presentations from established experts in an array of technology related fields, the conference then transforms into a networking hub where participants can offer their own opinions while learning about the latest developments in their industry. For the Amsterdam edition, the event takes place over two days and includes more than 50 presentations covering a range of topics in digital media.
Topics for FITC Amsterdam 2015
- Web Frameworks
- Creative Coding
- Experiential Media
- Virtual Reality
- HTML5, Javascript
- User Interface/User Experience
Featured Speakers
- Jessica Walsh | Designer & art director
- Quayola | Digital artist
- Sougwen Chung | Interdisciplinary artist
- Mario Klingemann | Creative coder & visualist
- Stuart Wood | Behavioural/interactive artist
- Naomi Atkinson | Founder Whosit & Whatsit
- Brendan Dawes | Designer & artist
- Brosmind | Illustration/design studio
- And many more!
