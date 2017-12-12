Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win two double tickets to Camera Japan Festival

Win two double tickets to Camera Japan Festival

Win two double tickets to Camera Japan Festival

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two double tickets for the screenings of Himizu, Tada's Do-It-All House, From up on Poppy Hill or Sukiyaki showing as part of the Camera Japan Festival in Amsterdam!

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend. Also mention the film and the date of your preference.

Details

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Venues:

Kriterion | Roetersstraat 170 1018WE 
Melkweg | Lijnbaansgracht 234a, 1017 PH

  • Date & time:

Himizu | Friday, October 12 | 7pm at Kriterion
Tada's Do-It-All-House | Saturday, October 13 | 7.30pm at Kriterion
Sukiyaki | Saturday, October 13 | 10pm at Kriterion
From up on Poppy Hill | Monday, October 15 | 8pm at Melkweg

More information about Camera Japan here

About Camera Japan

This unique festival focuses exclusively on Japanese cinema, offering a wide range of films including comedies, feature length films and documentaries, with English subtitles. Following the theme, "Japalicious," this year’s programme especially revolves around food culture.

About the screenings

  • Tada's Do-It-All-House - Tada, a thirty-something man who runs a 'problem solving for others' shop, reconnects with and hires his old school mate Haruhiko. The plot follows these two as they make their way though life’s highs and lows.
  • Himizu - This crime based, psychological drama follows 14 year old Sumida who craves for an ordinary life after the tsunami.
  • From up on Poppy Hill - Set in 1963, just before the Tokyo Olympics, two high school lovebirds who set on a mission to save their school’s beloved old clubhouse from destruction. This anime film, from the director of Spirited Away, surrounds their generation trying to adjust to the modernisation of post-war Japan.
  • Sukiyaki - Five prisoners pass the time placing bets on telling compelling stories about the greatest dish they’ve ever eaten. At stake are their New Years’s meal 'osechi,' the best meal served to prisoners annually. Through the process of story telling, old memories resurface.

More Giveaways

Running

Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season

Closing Date:
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

We Don't Live Here Anymore
-
DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL
Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North
-
Departing from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.