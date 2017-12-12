Win two double tickets to Camera Japan Festival

IamExpat offers two double tickets for the screenings of Himizu, Tada's Do-It-All House, From up on Poppy Hill or Sukiyaki showing as part of the Camera Japan Festival in Amsterdam!

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend. Also mention the film and the date of your preference.

Details

City: Amsterdam

Venues:

- Kriterion | Roetersstraat 170 1018WE

- Melkweg | Lijnbaansgracht 234a, 1017 PH

Date & time:

- Himizu | Friday, October 12 | 7pm at Kriterion

- Tada's Do-It-All-House | Saturday, October 13 | 7.30pm at Kriterion

- Sukiyaki | Saturday, October 13 | 10pm at Kriterion

- From up on Poppy Hill | Monday, October 15 | 8pm at Melkweg