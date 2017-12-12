Win two double tickets to Camera Japan Festival
IamExpat offers two double tickets for the screenings of Himizu, Tada's Do-It-All House, From up on Poppy Hill or Sukiyaki showing as part of the Camera Japan Festival in Amsterdam!
To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend. Also mention the film and the date of your preference.
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Venues:
- Kriterion | Roetersstraat 170 1018WE
- Melkweg | Lijnbaansgracht 234a, 1017 PH
- Date & time:
- Himizu | Friday, October 12 | 7pm at Kriterion
- Tada's Do-It-All-House | Saturday, October 13 | 7.30pm at Kriterion
- Sukiyaki | Saturday, October 13 | 10pm at Kriterion
- From up on Poppy Hill | Monday, October 15 | 8pm at Melkweg
More information about Camera Japan here
About Camera Japan
This unique festival focuses exclusively on Japanese cinema, offering a wide range of films including comedies, feature length films and documentaries, with English subtitles. Following the theme, "Japalicious," this year’s programme especially revolves around food culture.
About the screenings
- Tada's Do-It-All-House - Tada, a thirty-something man who runs a 'problem solving for others' shop, reconnects with and hires his old school mate Haruhiko. The plot follows these two as they make their way though life’s highs and lows.
- Himizu - This crime based, psychological drama follows 14 year old Sumida who craves for an ordinary life after the tsunami.
- From up on Poppy Hill - Set in 1963, just before the Tokyo Olympics, two high school lovebirds who set on a mission to save their school’s beloved old clubhouse from destruction. This anime film, from the director of Spirited Away, surrounds their generation trying to adjust to the modernisation of post-war Japan.
- Sukiyaki - Five prisoners pass the time placing bets on telling compelling stories about the greatest dish they’ve ever eaten. At stake are their New Years’s meal 'osechi,' the best meal served to prisoners annually. Through the process of story telling, old memories resurface.