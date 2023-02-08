Win two double tickets to Art at the Warehouse!
IamExpat offers two double tickets to the multidiscplinary Art at the Warehouse fair in Rotterdam!
Details
› City: Rotterdam
› Date: 05 - 09 February
› Time: Wed. - Fri. 12pm - 9pm | Sat. 12pm - 10pm | Sun. 12pm - 7pm
› Venue: Fenixloods 1 | Veerlaan 9-13
About Art at the Warehouse 2014
One of the main fairs during the Art Rotterdam Week, Art at the Warehouse is a contemporary art fair that allows visitors not only to view but also to experience art in a unique environment.
Aiming to expand the idea of an art fair, the programme of Art at the Warehouse is very diverse and includes a full contemporary art fair on the ground floor of the Fenixloods complex, diverse installations like audio-visual adventure TEC ART on the first floor and a complete accompanying festival of music, theatre, talk-shows and pop-up restaurants.
The festival is meant for casual art fans and curators alike.
