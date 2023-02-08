Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win two double tickets to Art at the Warehouse!

Win two double tickets to Art at the Warehouse!

Win two double tickets to Art at the Warehouse!

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two double tickets to the multidiscplinary Art at the Warehouse fair in Rotterdam! 

To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you'd like to win! 

Details 

 City: Rotterdam
 Date: 05 - 09 February 
 Time: Wed. - Fri. 12pm - 9pm | Sat. 12pm - 10pm | Sun. 12pm - 7pm
 Venue: Fenixloods 1 | Veerlaan 9-13  

About Art at the Warehouse 2014

One of the main fairs during the Art Rotterdam Week, Art at the Warehouse is a contemporary art fair that allows visitors not only to view but also to experience art in a unique environment.

Aiming to expand the idea of an art fair, the programme of Art at the Warehouse is very diverse and includes a full contemporary art fair on the ground floor of the Fenixloods complex, diverse installations like audio-visual adventure TEC ART on the first floor and a complete accompanying festival of music, theatre, talk-shows and pop-up restaurants. 

The festival is meant for casual art fans and curators alike.

Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.