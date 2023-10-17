Win tickets to The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2023 at De Nieuwe Kerk

IamExpat is offering tickets at two for the price of one to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 at De Nieuwe Kerk right in the heart of Amsterdam. To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

Enter to be in with a chance of winning

What: Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 (two tickets for the price of one)

Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 (two tickets for the price of one) Where : De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam

: De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam When: Daily from 11am-6pm until July 30

Daily from 11am-6pm until July 30 How many tickets available (2 for the price of 1): 30

Drawn from more than 60.000 entries, the 24 winners and six honourable mentions awarded in the 2023 World Press Photo Contest cover stories from the front lines of conflict, culture, identity, migration, memories of lost past and glimpses of near and distant futures. They were selected from 3.752 entrants from 127 countries by an international independent jury.

“The photographs that we have chosen to represent 2022 are indicative of this moment in time, and will serve as historical documents of what the year was like for future generations to look back on and hopefully learn from.” Brent Lewis, photo editor, The New York Times, co-founder, Diversify Photo, and 2023 Contest global jury chair.

Photo: Frank van Beek, ANP