Win tickets to The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2023 at De Nieuwe Kerk
Win tickets to The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2023 at De Nieuwe Kerk
Competition closed
Don’t miss our future competitions: Sign up for our weekly newsletters and join us on Facebook to stay informed.
IamExpat is offering tickets at two for the price of one to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 at De Nieuwe Kerk right in the heart of Amsterdam. To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
Enter to be in with a chance of winning
- What: Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 (two tickets for the price of one)
- Where: De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam
- When: Daily from 11am-6pm until July 30
- How many tickets available (2 for the price of 1): 30
Drawn from more than 60.000 entries, the 24 winners and six honourable mentions awarded in the 2023 World Press Photo Contest cover stories from the front lines of conflict, culture, identity, migration, memories of lost past and glimpses of near and distant futures. They were selected from 3.752 entrants from 127 countries by an international independent jury.
“The photographs that we have chosen to represent 2022 are indicative of this moment in time, and will serve as historical documents of what the year was like for future generations to look back on and hopefully learn from.” Brent Lewis, photo editor, The New York Times, co-founder, Diversify Photo, and 2023 Contest global jury chair.
Photo: Frank van Beek, ANP
Representing major news events and important moments overlooked by the mainstream media in 2022, the winning works call attention to some of the most pressing issues facing the world today - from the devastating documentation of the war in Ukraine and historic protests in Iran, to the realities in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the many faces of the climate crisis in countries ranging from Morocco to Australia to Peru to Kazakhstan.
The awarded photographs and stories from the 66th annual World Press Photo Contest can be seen at the Flagship World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 in De Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam until July 30, 2023. Specially designed for the space of this 15th-century church in the centre of Amsterdam, the flagship exhibition marks the start of a worldwide tour.
Thumb photo: Ahmad Halabisaz