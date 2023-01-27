Home
Win tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020

IamExpat is offering 2 free pairs of tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 at De Nieuwe Kerk right in the heart of Amsterdam.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

  • What: Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020
  • Where: De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam
  • When: until November 29
  • How many pairs of tickets available: 2
  • Find out more about the fair on the World Press Photo website
  • Please check your email spam folder in case you are a lucky winner, as sometimes the prizes can end up there!

World Press Photo logo

De Nieuwe Kerk hosts the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020

De Nieuwe Kerk is the home of the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020, showcasing the winning photographs from the 65th year of the World Press Photo and the 10th annual Digital Storytelling Contest. 

Photographs and digital stories can be interpreted in many ways, and every picture and story can lead to different understandings. Experience individual stories at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020, currently on display in De Nieuwe Kerk until November 29, 2020, which pose questions important for visual journalism, visual storytelling, and the work of the World Press Photo Foundation.

Selected by an independent jury from 73,996 photographs entered by 4,282 photojournalists from 125 countries, the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 presents the winning images from this year’s Photo Contest. The Exhibition 2020 in Amsterdam also showcases the awarded productions of the 10th annual Digital Storytelling Contest. Safety measures following recommendations from the Dutch health authorities are in place at the exhibition venue.

World Press PhotoLee-Ann-Olwage, South Africa - 2020 Photo Contest, Portraits, Singles, 2nd Prize

World Press PhotoEsther Horvath for New York Times - 2020 Photo Contest, Environment, Singles, 1st Prize

Header image (top): Fabio Bucciarelli for L'Espresso - 2020 Photo Contest, General News, Stories, 2nd Prize

