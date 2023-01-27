Win tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020
Win tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winners are:
- Berna Tuvay
- Frances Russon
IamExpat is offering 2 free pairs of tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 at De Nieuwe Kerk right in the heart of Amsterdam.
You could be one of the lucky winners
- What: Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020
- Where: De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam
- When: until November 29
- How many pairs of tickets available: 2
De Nieuwe Kerk hosts the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020
De Nieuwe Kerk is the home of the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020, showcasing the winning photographs from the 65th year of the World Press Photo and the 10th annual Digital Storytelling Contest.
Photographs and digital stories can be interpreted in many ways, and every picture and story can lead to different understandings. Experience individual stories at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020, currently on display in De Nieuwe Kerk until November 29, 2020, which pose questions important for visual journalism, visual storytelling, and the work of the World Press Photo Foundation.
Selected by an independent jury from 73,996 photographs entered by 4,282 photojournalists from 125 countries, the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 presents the winning images from this year’s Photo Contest. The Exhibition 2020 in Amsterdam also showcases the awarded productions of the 10th annual Digital Storytelling Contest. Safety measures following recommendations from the Dutch health authorities are in place at the exhibition venue.
Lee-Ann-Olwage, South Africa - 2020 Photo Contest, Portraits, Singles, 2nd Prize
Esther Horvath for New York Times - 2020 Photo Contest, Environment, Singles, 1st Prize
Header image (top): Fabio Bucciarelli for L'Espresso - 2020 Photo Contest, General News, Stories, 2nd Prize