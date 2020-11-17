Home
Win tickets to Unseen Amsterdam

Competition closed

Congratulations!

This competition is now closed. Many thanks to all the participants!

The winners are Magali Deschamps and Sarju Sing Rai.

Celebrate photography with free day-tickets to Unseen Amsterdam! To enter, simply fill in the form at the bottom of the page, and tell us why you’d like to be there.

It could be you!

  • When: September 21-23
  • Location: Westergasfabriek, Pazzanistraat 33, 1014 DB Amsterdam
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

Unseen brings together more than 50 international galleries presenting the most recent developments in contemporary photography.

Dedicated to embracing emerging talent and unseen work by established artists, Unseen presents world premieres and the latest photographic works of more than 120 artists hailing from as near as France, and as far as Japan.

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced after the closing date. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets for Unseen Amsterdam. Winners will be contacted via email!

unseen-photo-fair.jpg

