Win tickets to LA GRANDE FISSA - Dancing in The Concertgebouw

IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to LA GRANDE FISSA - dancing in The Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of 10 lucky winners.

Where: The Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: July 22, 2023

Number of pairs of tickets available: 10

Find out more about this performance on The Concertgebouw website

The Concertgebouw will be transformed into a dance floor for this vivacious party. The chairs are removed and DJ St. Paul receives special guests during this unique dance event. Inspired by the grandiose film by Paolo Sorrentino La Grande Bellezza, this evening is sure to have all the vibes of your favourite festival!