Win tickets to LA GRANDE FISSA - Dancing in The Concertgebouw
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winners are:
- Nico Conde
- Rosana Morita
- Mar Avila
- Brenda Calis
- Greta Saponkute
- Tijana Vukovic
- Lorena Navarrete
- Chiara Mulas
- Cecilia Visconti
- Munish Kumar
IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to LA GRANDE FISSA - dancing in The Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.
You could be one of 10 lucky winners.
- Where: The Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- When: July 22, 2023
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 10
- Find out more about this performance on The Concertgebouw website
The Concertgebouw will be transformed into a dance floor for this vivacious party. The chairs are removed and DJ St. Paul receives special guests during this unique dance event. Inspired by the grandiose film by Paolo Sorrentino La Grande Bellezza, this evening is sure to have all the vibes of your favourite festival!
The hypnotic opening is by neo-classical star pianist Joep Beving. After that, Spinvis will unleash the DJ in himself, armed with his favourite records and some instruments lying around. The later hours are for Ajuma with her quirky mix of Leftfield Disco, Arabic House and Kinetic Afrobeat as well as the Brazilian DJ, producer and high flyer on Soulwax's label, Phillipi. But there is much more, including PepperMetz's pole dance act and action poetry by Joost Oomen. All this is accompanied by audiovisuals by This is Taped!
SummerConcerts - a series of 80 performances at The Concertgebouw
Have you attended any SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw? Well, now's your chance to attend for free! In this festival of music you’ll find the perfect blend of classical music, jazz, global, pop and music from films. Taking you to new and exciting musical horizons, at your doorstep, the SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij.
