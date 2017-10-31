Win tickets to the International Young Patrons Circle Gala
IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, is offering three double tickets to the exclusive International Young Patrons Circle Gala!
Details
- Location: Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3, Amsterdam
- Date: June 10
- Time: 7.30pm
- Dress code: Black tie
Dazzling performance and party
An unforgettable gala with an exclusive opera and ballet performance followed by a high-class party in the foyer, The Young Patrons Circle Gala is sure to dazzle! This unique evening, presented by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, combines the company’s two major art forms on stage in a performance by international stars, directed by the young and internationally acclaimed Floris Visser.
Performance programme
The performance programme includes:
- Sarcasmen by Hans van Manen, performed by Igone de Jongh and Marijn Rademaker.
- Highlights from Swan Lake and Moving Rooms by Krzysztof Pastor, performed by the Dutch National Ballet.
- The National Ballet’s Junior Company dancing Blink by Juanjo Arques, and performing with the National Opera choir in Pique dame.
- Segments of the operas Jephtha and Turandot, performed by the choir.
- Various arias from the operas Die Zauberflöte, Jevgeni Onjegin and La traviata.
Party in the foyer
After the main performance, various DJs will spin the night together at the party in the foyer, where three short dance performances will be presented.
You will also be able to see the unique video installation Kissing Machine by Petrovsky & Ramone, and experience the world’s very first VR-ballet, Nightfall, performed by the Dutch National Ballet. The dress code for the evening is black tie.
Culinary delights will be presented by the following exclusive restaurants:
- Taico
- Bluespoon
- Librije’s Zusje (Michelin **)
- &Samhoud places (Michelin **)
About the Dutch National Opera and Ballet
The Dutch National Opera and Ballet develops, produces and presents opera and ballet at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of these powerful and moving art forms.
Ticket value
A single ticket to the Young Patrons Circle Gala ranges between 50 and 150 euros.
