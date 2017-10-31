Win tickets to the International Young Patrons Circle Gala

IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, is offering three double tickets to the exclusive International Young Patrons Circle Gala!

To participate, fill in the form and tell us why you would like to attend!

Details

Location: Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3, Amsterdam

Date: June 10

Time: 7.30pm

Dress code: Black tie

See more information about the Young Patrons Circle Gala.

Dazzling performance and party

An unforgettable gala with an exclusive opera and ballet performance followed by a high-class party in the foyer, The Young Patrons Circle Gala is sure to dazzle! This unique evening, presented by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, combines the company’s two major art forms on stage in a performance by international stars, directed by the young and internationally acclaimed Floris Visser.

Performance programme

The performance programme includes: