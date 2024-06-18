Home
Win tickets for a day trip to Efteling from Amsterdam

Competition closed

Want to have an enchanting adventure to Efteling? IamExpat is giving away four sets of two tickets to the most spectacular theme park in the Netherlands. 

To stand a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us which activities at Efteling you would most enjoy. Also, if you won tickets, would you prefer the day trip package or just entrance tickets?

You could be the lucky winner!

Enter to have a chance of winning a magical day trip!

  • When: Book your visit on a Saturday between May 1 - October 26, 2024
  • What: Efteling day trip package from Amsterdam / Entrance tickets to Efteling
  • Number of pairs of tickets offered: 4
  • Find out more on the ticket website!

Family going to Efteling Theme Park

Day trip package from Amsterdam to Efteling

Here’s what the Efteling day trip package includes: 

  • Full-day entrance ticket to Efteling Park
  • Comfortable round-trip transportation by luxury coach
  • A park map and information leaflet, equipping you for an adventure-packed day
  • Entrances to all rides and attractions that Efteling has to offer

Please note: Meals, beverages, souvenirs and certain activities within Efteling are not included in the package.

An adventure-packed itinerary 

You could be a winner of a magical day trip to Efteling from Amsterdam! Here’s what to expect:

  • 9.30am - Departure from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein, Amsterdam aboard a luxury coach
  • 11am - Arrival at Efteling 
  • 11am-6pm - Enjoy the spectacular shows and attractions at Efteling
  • 6pm - Depart from Efteling aboard the luxury coach
  • 8pm - Arrival back in Amsterdam

If you are a winner, you can decide whether you would like to enjoy a day trip package or if you would prefer to have single tickets. 

Fairytale village Efteling

Have an adventure at Efteling!

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience an enchanted journey at Efteling. Enter the competition to be in with a chance of winning tickets: you could get a day trip package for free! 

With round-trip transport, park entrance, and a complimentary bottle of water included, even if you aren’t a winner, the day trip package is still a great deal! Secure your place for a magical experience at Holland’s largest theme park without hidden costs or booking fees.

After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and the email has ended up there!

