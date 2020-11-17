Home
Win tickets to Crossing Border Festival

Win tickets to Crossing Border Festival

Win tickets to Crossing Border Festival

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners, who will each receive a double ticket, are:

Passes for November 1-3:

  • Saurabh Garg
  • Marina Johan
  • Sara Zuccon

Gavin Bryars tickets for November 4:

  • Marina Spasov
  • Gabriele Checcini
  • Marc de Raden

IamExpat is giving away free tickets to Crossing Border Festival, the literature and music festival taking place all around The Hague.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be lucky!

Win a pair of multi-pass or tickets to the Gavin Bryars concert as he performs literary works by Samuel Beckett.

Passe-partout tickets

  • Where: Various locations in The Hague, including Theater aan het Spui, The Hague Public Library, Filmhuis Den Haag, Nieuwe Kerk
  • When: November 1-3 
  • Number of pairs of multi-pass tickets available: 3
  • The multi-pass ticket lets you select events happening on November 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets to the Gavin Bryars Concert

  • Where: Theater aan het Spui, The Hague
  • When: November 4 at 1.30pm
  • Number of pairs of Gavin Bryars concert tickets available: 3
  • Find out more about Gavin Bryars at the Crossing Border Festival

crossing-border-festival-gavin-bryars-original.jpg

Mixing literature and music

Set in the centre of The Hague, Crossing Border welcomes big names from all over the world: writers such as Michael Palin and Aminatta Forna and musicians such as Gavin Bryars and Theo Loevendie. Crossing Border has carved out a niche for itself in the increasingly crowded festival scene by creating a balance between literature and music.

In the packed programme, authors, book presentations, interviews and Q&A sessions are usually the focus of the daytime, while the night looks to highlight break-through acts in music.

