Win tickets to Crossing Border Festival

IamExpat is giving away free tickets to Crossing Border Festival, the literature and music festival taking place all around The Hague.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be lucky!

Win a pair of multi-pass or tickets to the Gavin Bryars concert as he performs literary works by Samuel Beckett.

Passe-partout tickets

Where: Various locations in The Hague, including Theater aan het Spui, The Hague Public Library, Filmhuis Den Haag, Nieuwe Kerk

Various locations in The Hague, including Theater aan het Spui, The Hague Public Library, Filmhuis Den Haag, Nieuwe Kerk When: November 1-3

November 1-3 Number of pairs of multi-pass tickets available: 3

3 The multi-pass ticket lets you select events happening on November 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets to the Gavin Bryars Concert

Where: Theater aan het Spui, The Hague

Theater aan het Spui, The Hague When: November 4 at 1.30pm

November 4 at 1.30pm Number of pairs of Gavin Bryars concert tickets available: 3

3 Find out more about Gavin Bryars at the Crossing Border Festival

Mixing literature and music

Set in the centre of The Hague, Crossing Border welcomes big names from all over the world: writers such as Michael Palin and Aminatta Forna and musicians such as Gavin Bryars and Theo Loevendie. Crossing Border has carved out a niche for itself in the increasingly crowded festival scene by creating a balance between literature and music.