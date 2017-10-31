Win tickets to the Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017

IamExpat is offering four double tickets to the Chocoa chocolate festival 2017!

Details

Date: February 25-26

Location: Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

Find more information about Chocoa 2017 here.

About the Chocoa Chocolate Festival

Patissiers and chocolate manufacturers, as well as chocolate lovers and other sweet-toothed people, gather yearly at Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017.

Join a chocolate-tasting session, meet the craftsmen behind the cocoa and learn everything you have ever wanted to know about the magical world of chocolate. Check out the process from bean to bar, and explore the wide variety of flavours in good cocoa and better chocolate.