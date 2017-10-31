Home
Win tickets to the Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017

Closing Date:

IamExpat is offering four double tickets to the Chocoa chocolate festival 2017!

To participate, fill in the form and say why you’d like to attend.

Details

  • Date: February 25-26
  • Location: Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam
  • Find more information about Chocoa 2017 here.

About the Chocoa Chocolate Festival

Patissiers and chocolate manufacturers, as well as chocolate lovers and other sweet-toothed people, gather yearly at Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017.

Join a chocolate-tasting session, meet the craftsmen behind the cocoa and learn everything you have ever wanted to know about the magical world of chocolate. Check out the process from bean to bar, and explore the wide variety of flavours in good cocoa and better chocolate.

Discover new flavours paired with wine, coffee and craft beer at more than 75 stands. Meet the renowned chocolate makers and experts, and taste their most special creations. The competition wraps up just before Valentine’s Day. You may get to surprise your date with tickets to this chocolate-filled event!

Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your mail to see if you've been selected!

