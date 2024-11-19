Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2017-2018

This competition is now closed. Many thanks to all the participants! The winners, who will each receive a double ticket to their indicated party, are: Hed Kandi (Amsterdam) - Daniel Formolo and Maria Samarin

Paard van Troje (The Hague) - Henriett Orava, Borislav Bogdanov and Nieki Siero

Supperclub (Amsterdam) - Juliana Salles

18 BIRD (Rotterdam) - Sacha Mckinzie

Champagne Skyball (The Hague) - Jennifer Crilly and Baptiste Chiron

TIKTAK - Bomyi Park (Amsterdam), Djunah Lionarons (Rotterdam) and Katerina Kipourou (Utrecht)

Panama Amsterdam - Mirjam Mainwaring-Burton Bosch and Gil Ribeiro Congratulations to our winners! Please keep an eye on your mailbox for your tickets, or information on how to claim them. IamExpat is offering double tickets to seven of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht!

To participate, fill in the form below, and let us know which parties you’d like to be considered for and why! Choose your party Take a look at the great parties you can win tickets for, and let us know which ones you’d love to attend: Hed Kandi NYE 2017 City: Amsterdam

Venue: Hotel Arena

Tickets worth 45 euros each

Number of double tickets available: 2

Find out more Get to the Hotel Arena and celebrate New Year’s Eve Hed Kandi style! What to expect? Fireworks, champagne, quality DJs, amazing live artists, beautiful Kandi girls, an amazing venue and dancing all night long! The party lasts from 10pm to 5am, and the dress code is Festive Chic.

Welcome to the Jungle - Paard van Troje City: The Hague

Venue: Paard van Troje

Tickets worth 27,50 euros each

Number of double tickets available: 3

Find out more Swing like a true Tarzan through the jungle of music, full of guilty pleasures and golden oldies in the main hall. Explore even more of the jungle in the small hall, redubbed Amazing Amazone. DJ-shamans will guide you through the tropics with afrodisco, dancehall, reggaeton, latino and other jungle vibes. Supperclub NYE: A World of Magic City: Amsterdam

Venue: Supperclub Amsterdam

Tickets worth 65 euros each

Number of double tickets available: 1

Find out more Jump down Supperclub’s rabbit hole for a world of magic! During this New Years Eve Party your dreams might transform into reality. All Supperclub areas are open for a discovery of beats, performances and curiosities. With deep and disco house by an all-star DJ team, you’ll be dancing into a fabulous New Year! Use your imagination, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places.