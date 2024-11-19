Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2017-2018
Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2017-2018
Competition closed
This competition is now closed. Many thanks to all the participants!
The winners, who will each receive a double ticket to their indicated party, are:
Hed Kandi (Amsterdam) - Daniel Formolo and Maria Samarin
Paard van Troje (The Hague) - Henriett Orava, Borislav Bogdanov and Nieki Siero
Supperclub (Amsterdam) - Juliana Salles
18 BIRD (Rotterdam) - Sacha Mckinzie
Champagne Skyball (The Hague) - Jennifer Crilly and Baptiste Chiron
TIKTAK - Bomyi Park (Amsterdam), Djunah Lionarons (Rotterdam) and Katerina Kipourou (Utrecht)
- Panama Amsterdam - Mirjam Mainwaring-Burton Bosch and Gil Ribeiro
Congratulations to our winners! Please keep an eye on your mailbox for your tickets, or information on how to claim them.
IamExpat is offering double tickets to seven of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht!
To participate, fill in the form below, and let us know which parties you’d like to be considered for and why!
Choose your party
Take a look at the great parties you can win tickets for, and let us know which ones you’d love to attend:
Hed Kandi NYE 2017
- City: Amsterdam
- Venue: Hotel Arena
- Tickets worth 45 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 2
- Find out more
Get to the Hotel Arena and celebrate New Year’s Eve Hed Kandi style! What to expect? Fireworks, champagne, quality DJs, amazing live artists, beautiful Kandi girls, an amazing venue and dancing all night long!
The party lasts from 10pm to 5am, and the dress code is Festive Chic.
Welcome to the Jungle - Paard van Troje
- City: The Hague
- Venue: Paard van Troje
- Tickets worth 27,50 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 3
- Find out more
Swing like a true Tarzan through the jungle of music, full of guilty pleasures and golden oldies in the main hall.
Explore even more of the jungle in the small hall, redubbed Amazing Amazone. DJ-shamans will guide you through the tropics with afrodisco, dancehall, reggaeton, latino and other jungle vibes.
Supperclub NYE: A World of Magic
- City: Amsterdam
- Venue: Supperclub Amsterdam
- Tickets worth 65 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 1
- Find out more
Jump down Supperclub’s rabbit hole for a world of magic! During this New Years Eve Party your dreams might transform into reality.
All Supperclub areas are open for a discovery of beats, performances and curiosities. With deep and disco house by an all-star DJ team, you’ll be dancing into a fabulous New Year! Use your imagination, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places.
The party lasts from 9pm to the late hours, and the dress code is Touch of magic.
A Night Out at Studio ’18, BIRD
- City: Rotterdam
- Venue: BIRD
- Tickets worth 40 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 1
- Find out more
On New Year’s Eve, BIRD will take you back to the New York of the late 70’s and the legendary club Studio 54. Immerse yourself in a world of glitter, downtown hustlers, soul cats and disco heads, and step into the funky footsteps of Andy Warhol, Grace Jones, Dolly Parton and James Brown!
Music includes Funk, soul, hiphop, r&b, house, disco, boogie and more, and the dresscode is 70’s Disco Funky Chic
Champagne Skyball
- City: The Hague
- Venue: The Penthouse
- Tickets worth 75 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 2
- Find out more
From 10pm, exclusive tickets to the Champagne Skyball let you enjoy the city’s fireworks from the classy inside or outside balconies of the Penthouse, whilst being served Taittinger champagne and luxury bites.
With a great party going on inside, this will be the ultimate night out.
TIKTAK New Year’s Eve
- City: Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Utrecht
- Venue: AFAS Live, Maassilo or Central Studios
- Tickets worth 45 to 62 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 1 per city
- Find out more about the Amsterdam event, the Rotterdam event and the Utrecht event.
TIKTAK New Years Eve is the biggest eclectic party in the Netherlands on December 31. With the most popular Dutch live acts and DJs, the event sells out every year.
Located in one of the bigger venues of Amsterdam, AFAS Live, as well as in great locations like Rotterdam and Utrecht, its combination of a stunning line-up and amazing production makes TIKTAK the perfect way to celebrate 2018!
WE ALL LOVE 80’s 90’s 00’s NYE Special, Panama
- City: Amsterdam
- Venue: Panama Amsterdam
- Tickets worth 49,50 euros each
- Number of double tickets available: 2
- Find out more
WE ALL LOVE 80’s 90’s 00’s presents its New Year’s Eve Special in Panama Amsterdam! Experience a great vibe with champagne and fireworks while the greatest hits from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s keep you entertained.
The best DJs play you into the new year with Michael Jackson, the Spice Girls and Justin Timberlake. Party like it’s 1999 with Prince in this musical time travelling extravaganza!
Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date (December 18). Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your email to see if you've been selected.