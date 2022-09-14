Win tickets to Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival
Competition closed
IamExpat is offering three pairs of tickets to the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in Amsterdam on October 7, 2022. Enter to be in with a chance of winning!
- Film: Libertad
- Where: OBA Amsterdam Central Station
- When: October 7 at 8pm
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 3
- Find out more about film film on the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival website
Outstanding film Libertad at Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival
From October 5-9, ASFF returns for their annual celebration of Spanish cinema. Over a period of five days, ASFF will experience an exciting and heart-warming journey together and celebrate Spanish cinema through remarkable stories. Here is a synopsis of the film, Libertad:
In the film, Libertad, meaning "Freedom", director Clara Roquet imbues every little detail in her feature debut with meaning, as she delves into the complexities of attaining freedom from the point of view of a teenage girl.
Visiting their summer home for the first time in a long time, the Vidal family spends one last vacation with Grandmother Angela, who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s. For the first time in her life, Nora, aged 14, finds it difficult to find her place: children’s games seem ridiculous and adult conversations are still difficult for her. But everything changes with the arrival of Libertad, aged 15, the daughter of Rosana, the Colombian woman who takes care of Angela.
Rebellious and magnetic, Libertad becomes the gateway to a different summer for Nora and the two girls quickly forge an intense and uneven friendship. Together they emerge from the bubble of protection and comfort that the family home represents and discover a new world in which Nora feels freer than ever.
Enter the competition to have a chance of winning free tickets! Find out more about the festival and the film on the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival website.