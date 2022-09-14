Win tickets to Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival

IamExpat is offering three pairs of tickets to the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in Amsterdam on October 7, 2022. Enter to be in with a chance of winning!

Film: Libertad

From October 5-9, ASFF returns for their annual celebration of Spanish cinema. Over a period of five days, ASFF will experience an exciting and heart-warming journey together and celebrate Spanish cinema through remarkable stories. Here is a synopsis of the film, Libertad:

In the film, Libertad, meaning "Freedom", director Clara Roquet imbues every little detail in her feature debut with meaning, as she delves into the complexities of attaining freedom from the point of view of a teenage girl.