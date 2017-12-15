Home
Win three double tickets for What's Next?

IamExpat offers three double tickets for the "What's Next?" exhibition at Foam.

To participate, comment below and name your favourite photographer!

  • Venue: Foam 
  • Address: Keizersgracht 609, 1017 DS, Amsterdam
  • Time: November 5 - December 7
  • More information here.

Foam celebrates its 10th anniversary, and invites four experts to envision how photography exhibitions could be presented in the future; "What's Next?" is more about the various underlying concepts of exhibiting photography rather than the kind of photography presented, although these are inextricably connected.

Foam seeks to figure out its own future as a museum by finding a way to adequately present a subject as versatile and varied as contemporary photography.foam amsterdam whats next

