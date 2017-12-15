Win three double tickets for What's Next?

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers three double tickets for the "What's Next?" exhibition at Foam.
To participate, comment below and name your favourite photographer!
Foam celebrates its 10th anniversary, and invites four experts to envision how photography exhibitions could be presented in the future; "What's Next?" is more about the various underlying concepts of exhibiting photography rather than the kind of photography presented, although these are inextricably connected.
Foam seeks to figure out its own future as a museum by finding a way to adequately present a subject as versatile and varied as contemporary photography.