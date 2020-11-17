Win three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars
Win three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars
IamExpat, in cooperation with Mike’s Badhuistheater, is offering three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars!
To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Location: Mike's Badhuistheater, Andreas Bonnstraat 28 (Boerhaaveplein), 1091 AT
- Date: Dec 17-20
- Time: 8.15 pm
About The Plough and the Stars
The Plough and the Stars is the newest production by the in-house international theatre group of the Badhuistheater.
This clever tragic comedy is centred around Ireland's historic Easter Rising in 1916. It was written by Sean O’Casey (1880-1964). In four acts, a group of idealistic rebels live through the anticipation and disappointment of the failed effort by the Irish Citizen Army to liberate Ireland.
About Mike’s Badhuistheater
Mike’s Badhuistheater is a charming old bathhouse-turned-theatre that presents performing arts, music, dance and literature in a fun and social manner. There is lots of room for international productions, and the ever-friendly atmosphere makes for a great night of culture.
Mike's Badhuistheater