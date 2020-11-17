Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars

Win three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars

Win three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars

Closing Date:

IamExpat, in cooperation with Mike’s Badhuistheater, is offering three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!

Details

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Location: Mike's Badhuistheater, Andreas Bonnstraat 28 (Boerhaaveplein), 1091 AT
  • Date: Dec 17-20
  • Time: 8.15 pm

About The Plough and the Stars

The Plough and the Stars is the newest production by the in-house international theatre group of the Badhuistheater.

This clever tragic comedy is centred around Ireland's historic Easter Rising in 1916. It was written by Sean O’Casey (1880-1964). In four acts, a group of idealistic rebels live through the anticipation and disappointment of the failed effort by the Irish Citizen Army to liberate Ireland.

About Mike’s Badhuistheater

Mike’s Badhuistheater is a charming old bathhouse-turned-theatre that presents performing arts, music, dance and literature in a fun and social manner. There is lots of room for international productions, and the ever-friendly atmosphere makes for a great night of culture.

Mike's Badhuistheater
Mike's Badhuistheater

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.