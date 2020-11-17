Win three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars

IamExpat, in cooperation with Mike’s Badhuistheater, is offering three double tickets to The Plough and the Stars!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!

Details

City: Amsterdam

Location: Mike's Badhuistheater, Andreas Bonnstraat 28 (Boerhaaveplein), 1091 AT

Date: Dec 17-20

Time: 8.15 pm

About The Plough and the Stars

The Plough and the Stars is the newest production by the in-house international theatre group of the Badhuistheater.

This clever tragic comedy is centred around Ireland's historic Easter Rising in 1916. It was written by Sean O’Casey (1880-1964). In four acts, a group of idealistic rebels live through the anticipation and disappointment of the failed effort by the Irish Citizen Army to liberate Ireland.