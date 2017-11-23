Win three double tickets to 'El Bella Vista' during World Cinema Amsterdam!
IamExpat offers three double tickets to attend the screening of El Bella Vista during the World Cinema Amsterdam film festival!
To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you'd like to win!
Practical Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Date: Wednesday, August 20
- Time: 9.45pm
- Venue: Rialto | Ceintuurbaan 338
- Find more information here!
About El Bella Vista
The directorial debut of Uruguayan filmmaker Alicia Cano, El Bella Vista is a feature length documentary recounting a conflict over the use of a vacant former football club house in a small provincial city in Uruguay. After the Bella Vista football team was relegated from its division, their club house was abandoned. Seeing an opportunity in this vacant space, a well-known Madam named Elisa converted the building into a successful brothel for transvestites.
Igniting a conflict between local residents and brothel visitors, the uproar mobilised influential factory owner Patón Lerena to evict the users, allowing local residents to establish a Catholic chapel in its place. Cano's powerful documentary delves into deeper societal issues at play while recounting the fight for the space, touching on intersections of religion, sexual taboo and prejudice in provincial Uruguay.
Screenings from around the world
Now in its fifth edition, film festival World Cinema Amsterdam returns to Rialto and De Balie bringing with it screenings of some of the best films from Latin America, Asia and Africa. With more than 13.000 attendants, the festival provides an invaluable platform for movies made outside of Hollywood and Europe.
Feeling that these films were not receiving the attention they deserve, the festival made it their mission to showcase these moving stories in the Netherlands. The 2014 edition will see the return of the Official Competition, two special sections dedicated to Uruguayan and Kazakh cinematography, a Special Screenings programme and the ever-popular Open Air Cinema.
Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. The tickets are day-passes for any day the winner wishes to attend. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!