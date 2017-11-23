IamExpat offers three double tickets to attend the screening of El Bella Vista during the World Cinema Amsterdam film festival!

About El Bella Vista

The directorial debut of Uruguayan filmmaker Alicia Cano, El Bella Vista is a feature length documentary recounting a conflict over the use of a vacant former football club house in a small provincial city in Uruguay. After the Bella Vista football team was relegated from its division, their club house was abandoned. Seeing an opportunity in this vacant space, a well-known Madam named Elisa converted the building into a successful brothel for transvestites.

Igniting a conflict between local residents and brothel visitors, the uproar mobilised influential factory owner Patón Lerena to evict the users, allowing local residents to establish a Catholic chapel in its place. Cano's powerful documentary delves into deeper societal issues at play while recounting the fight for the space, touching on intersections of religion, sexual taboo and prejudice in provincial Uruguay.