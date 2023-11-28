Win three double tickets for Dutch Movi(es) English Subtitles at EYE
Win three double tickets for Dutch Movi(es) English Subtitles at EYE
IamExpat offers three double tickets for the screenings Ouwehoeren, Rabat and Sint, part of the EYE Summer Programme: Dutch Movi(es) English Subtitles!
To participate, simply make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend. Also, mention the screening and the date of your preference.
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Venue: EYE Filmmuseum, IJpromenade 1, 1031 KT
- Date & time:
- Ouwehoeren | August 6 & 8, 9pm
- Rabat | August 20 & 22, 9pm
- Sint | August 27 & 29, 9pm
More information about the EYE Summer Programme here.
About EYE Summer Programme
The summer programme: Dutch Movi(es) English Subtitles is curated by the EYE Filmmuseum and offers the English-speaking community in the Netherlands the opportunity to learn more about the Dutch film culture.
During July and August, EYE will be screening eight cinematic gems from the Dutch film history, including children’s movies, action, history, comedy, documentary, retro and thriller movies.
About the screenings
- Ouwehoeren - A documentary about the lives of 69-year-old identical twin sisters Louise and Martine Fokkens, who have worked as prostitutes in Amsterdam’s Red Light District for more than 50 years.
- Rabat - The story of three young Dutch-Moroccans, Abdel, Zakaria and Nadir, who drive from Amsterdam to Rabat, Morocco via the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain, in order to deliver a taxi to Nadir’s father.
- Sint (Saint) - A horror-comedy that puts a grisly twist on the Dutch Sinterklaas tradition that falls on December 5 every year. Similar to Santa Claus, Sinterklaas brings presents for the children. However, whenever December 5 coincides with a full-moon, he instead turns into a murderer.
Photo: Movie still from Sint