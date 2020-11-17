IamExpat offers three double tickets for both performances "The Sweet Art of Bruising" and "MonteverdISH" at the Dutch Dance Festival in Maastricht! These back to back shows on Sunday October 7, also offer a great opportunity for those attending from outside of Maastricht.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us your favourite style of dance.

About the performances

The Sweet Art of Bruising is performed by Dance Works Rotterdam and choreographed by André Gingras. This dance showcases the power, intensity and struggle of two boxers battling in the ring.

Showtime: 1:30pm at Theatre AINSI, Lage Kanaaldijk 112-113, 6216 NA Maastricht.

MonteverdISH is choreographed by Marco Gerris and performed by ISH / VOCAALLAB. Showcasing a fusion of classical music and hiphop, a short version of the unique breakdancing opera, MonteverdISH, was developed especially for the Dutch Dance Festival. Audiences will also be treated to a preview of the new production, B'boying on Bach.

Showtime: 3:30pm at Theater aan het Vrijthof, Vrijthof 47, 6211 LE Maastricht.